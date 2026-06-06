ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Live-In Partner Booked In Daughter's Death Case

Bengaluru: A 39-year-old woman and her live-in partner have been booked for allegedly murdering her five-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday. The child, identified as Vennela, was found dead on March 25 this year, they said.

A case was registered on June 4 based on a complaint filed at Kadugodi police station by the girl's father against his estranged wife Priyanka and her partner Mohan G under Sections 103 (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

"Based on the complaint, we have secured Mohan. He has been taken into police custody for interrogation. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, the complainant married Priyanka in 2007 and had two daughters with her. He alleged that marital discord developed over the years and that his wife began a relationship with her friend Mohan after reconnecting with him in 2025.

The complainant claimed that his wife later forced him to sign divorce papers and started living with Mohan. While the couple's elder daughter stayed with him, their younger daughter, Vennela, lived with Priyanka, the FIR said.