Woman Lawyer In Madhubani Alleges Gender Discrimination In Chamber Allocation, Bar Association Disputes Claim

Madhubani: Alleging gender discrimination, a woman lawyer at Madhubani has stated that she has been denied a chamber at the court premises. Anita Jha has also accused the authorities of not providing facilities required by women. These allegations have however been disputed by the Madhubani Bar Association.

Anita has been working from her car for the past 13 years. Sitting in her car, she reviews files, takes notes and interacts with the clients. Law books, important documents and a laptop are always to be found in the back seat.

Previously, she used to commute in her mother-in-law's car, but now has purchased one of her own. Anita has reportedly handled over 20,000 cases in the last 28 years. She says the belief that 'women can adjust' is responsible for her plight.

"I work in a closed car. I sit in this car even in the scorching June heat, working. Everyone sees me but no one takes notice. She's a woman, she'll adjust; a woman should. It is a man who needs a chamber or shelter," she said, explaining the state of affairs.

She said that not everyone has access to expensive chambers or a large office, but for the passion to fight for justice, lack of resources is no obstacle.

Her clients say that what matters to them is not the convenience but the lawyer's hard work and honesty. The Bar Association has objected to the allegations made by her and has dismissed them. General Secretary of the Association, Shivnath Choudhary, said, "Our association works inclusively. The gender discrimination narrative is wrong."