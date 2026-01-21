Woman Lawyer In Madhubani Alleges Gender Discrimination In Chamber Allocation, Bar Association Disputes Claim
Anita Jha has been working from her car for the past 13 years, where she reviews files, takes notes and interacts with the clients.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Madhubani: Alleging gender discrimination, a woman lawyer at Madhubani has stated that she has been denied a chamber at the court premises. Anita Jha has also accused the authorities of not providing facilities required by women. These allegations have however been disputed by the Madhubani Bar Association.
Anita has been working from her car for the past 13 years. Sitting in her car, she reviews files, takes notes and interacts with the clients. Law books, important documents and a laptop are always to be found in the back seat.
Previously, she used to commute in her mother-in-law's car, but now has purchased one of her own. Anita has reportedly handled over 20,000 cases in the last 28 years. She says the belief that 'women can adjust' is responsible for her plight.
"I work in a closed car. I sit in this car even in the scorching June heat, working. Everyone sees me but no one takes notice. She's a woman, she'll adjust; a woman should. It is a man who needs a chamber or shelter," she said, explaining the state of affairs.
She said that not everyone has access to expensive chambers or a large office, but for the passion to fight for justice, lack of resources is no obstacle.
Her clients say that what matters to them is not the convenience but the lawyer's hard work and honesty. The Bar Association has objected to the allegations made by her and has dismissed them. General Secretary of the Association, Shivnath Choudhary, said, "Our association works inclusively. The gender discrimination narrative is wrong."
"Anita Jha has never raised any of these issues with the Madhubani Bar Association that tries to take all the advocates along. What she has said about gender discrimination is wrong. We got to know about these allegations through various news reports," he said.
The Madhubani Bar Association has taken a strong note of the one-sided reportage of the matter in the media. "The Madhubani Bar Association will take strict legal action against the media organisations and personnel who broadcast such one-sided news. No one took any response from the Bar Association on the issue before running the news," said Shivnath Choudhary.
He said that Anita's seat is reserved in the capacity of her being late Hira Babu's junior. Claiming that the Association doesn't have funds to build separate chambers for every lawyer, he said that it has no objection if she wants to get one constructed from her own resources.
"We have separate seating arrangements for women in the new building. The sentiments of women advocates have also been hurt by Anita Jha's allegations. She should show at least one letter where she has sought a chamber. There are 15 chambers here that have been built by the advocates with their own money. We have only allotted the space," Shivnath Choudhary said.
Association President, Vasudev Jha, said, "Many senior lawyers continue to work without chambers even after 50 to 60 years of practice."
