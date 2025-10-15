Woman Kills Twin Toddlers, Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad
Police have registered a case against the deceased woman's husband and his parents. An investigation into the matter is underway.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two-year-old twins in Telangana’s Hyderabad, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, a housewife, allegedly killed her twins, a son (2) and a daughter (2), at her house at around 4 AM on Tuesday, they said.
The incident took place in Chintal under the Balanagar police station area of the city, police said. Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pingali Naresh Reddy and Circle Inspector (CI) T. Narasimharaju said that the deceased woman was married to a software employee from Nuzvid in Eluru district in August 2022.
The couple used to quarrel over petty issues. Police said the husband used to blame his wife for their son’s inability to speak properly. On Monday, the husband visited his brother’s house in Miyapur and later left for Visakhapatnam.
According to official sources, the woman recorded a video message on her phone on the same night, addressing her parents. She expressed despair and said, “He will not change. That's why I am making this mistake even though it is painful. I am sorry. When I am not there, there is no need for the children. Those who came with me will go with me.”
The police have recovered her cell phone and confirmed the existence of the video message. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s father, a case has been registered against her husband and his parents, and an investigation is underway, police said.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More