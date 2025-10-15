ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Twin Toddlers, Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two-year-old twins in Telangana’s Hyderabad, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, a housewife, allegedly killed her twins, a son (2) and a daughter (2), at her house at around 4 AM on Tuesday, they said.

The incident took place in Chintal under the Balanagar police station area of the city, police said. Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pingali Naresh Reddy and Circle Inspector (CI) T. Narasimharaju said that the deceased woman was married to a software employee from Nuzvid in Eluru district in August 2022.

The couple used to quarrel over petty issues. Police said the husband used to blame his wife for their son’s inability to speak properly. On Monday, the husband visited his brother’s house in Miyapur and later left for Visakhapatnam.