ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Twin Sons With Axe For Opposing Affair In Rajasthan, Dumps Bodies In Field

Deeg: A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 13-year-old twin sons after they objected to her illicit affair in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the twins were recovered from a field located around 250 metres away from their house in Badeshera village under the Januthar police station area, and the case was cracked within six hours.

The discovery of the bodies caused a stir in the village. The family members were inconsolable, and a large number of villagers had gathered at the scene. Police inspected the site and collected evidence from the surrounding areas. As the investigation progressed, police identified the actual perpetrators and took three persons, including the mother, into custody.

According to the police, the woman hacked to death her sons with an axe during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and then dumped the bodies under a pile of sorghum and millet stalks in the field. The blood-stained clothes, which had been concealed, were also recovered by the police.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamble Sharan Gopinath said the police acted swiftly, solving the case within just six hours. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children had been opposing their mother’s illicit affair and this served as the motive for the horrific crime, Gopinath said. The roles of the three arrested persons and the facts surrounding the incident have been incorporated into the investigation, he added.