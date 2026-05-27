Woman Kills Three Children After Altercation With Husband In Gujarat's Valsad
Two of the deceased are nine-month-old twin infants. The third was a two-year-old girl.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Valsad: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her three children after a quarrel with her husband at Pali Karambeli village in Umargam taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district.
Two of the deceased are nine-month-old twin infants. The third was a two-year-old girl. Police said the woman, Nisha Halpati, in her twenties, killed her children by giving them poison which she consumed herself. She was admitted to Valsad Civil Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
According to preliminary information, Nisha had an altercation with her husband, Sanjay on Wednesday. Police said Sanjay suspected Nisha of having an extra-marital affair.
According to family members, there had been tension in the home for the last few days, and frequent fights between Nisha and her husband. However, no one imagined the dispute would escalate to such extent. Following the altercation, Nisha killed her three children and then attempted to commit suicide. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.
Sarigam Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Police are investigating the house and surrounding areas and collecting evidence. The bodies of the deceased children have been sent for postmortem.
"Last night, a heated argument broke out between the couple suspicions that the wife was having an affair and talking on the mobile phone at home. An enraged wife killed all her three children. The husband discovered the incident in the morning when the children were motionless and the wife was unconscious. He immediately took his wife to Valsad Civil Hospital, where her condition is still critical. The actual cause of death will be determined after the postmortem of the bodies of children is conducted and the report is received. Police have registered a murder case against the mother and are investigating further," said JK Patel, in-charge DSP.
This incident is not just a tragic story of one family, but a warning to society. Minor and major disagreements and suspicion can sometimes lead to the destruction of a family. Lack of communication and trust in relationships can have serious consequences.
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