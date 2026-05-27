ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Three Children After Altercation With Husband In Gujarat's Valsad

Valsad: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her three children after a quarrel with her husband at Pali Karambeli village in Umargam taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district.

Two of the deceased are nine-month-old twin infants. The third was a two-year-old girl. Police said the woman, Nisha Halpati, in her twenties, killed her children by giving them poison which she consumed herself. She was admitted to Valsad Civil Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, Nisha had an altercation with her husband, Sanjay on Wednesday. Police said Sanjay suspected Nisha of having an extra-marital affair.

According to family members, there had been tension in the home for the last few days, and frequent fights between Nisha and her husband. However, no one imagined the dispute would escalate to such extent. Following the altercation, Nisha killed her three children and then attempted to commit suicide. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.