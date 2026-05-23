Woman Kills One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Daughter In Punjab's Patiala, Arrested
The accused is suffering from depression and is taking medicines for her condition, said police.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Patiala: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly stabbed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death at Kherki village under Pasiana police station in Punjab's Patiala district.
Police said the accused, Lovepreet Kaur, was upset as her daughter, Ramanpreet Kaur, would not stop crying. Gurpreet Singh Handa, SHO of Pasiana police station said the woman's husband, Harpreet Singh, reported the matter to police following which she was arrested and a case registered. He said the accused, a resident of Kherki village in Patiala, is suffering from mental stress and depression.
"She was also taking medicines for her medical condition. The police are investigating the mental state of the woman at the time of the incident," Handa said.
Ramanpreet was the only child of Lovepreet and Harpreet who had got married in 2023. Handa said Lovepreet, after her arrest, was produced in a court from where she was sent to judicial custody. The body of the baby has been sent for postmortem. He said investigation into the case is on.
In October last year, a woman from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly hanged her one-year-old daughter to death just a day before the child’s birthday. The accused, identified as Khushboo, later attempted suicide but was rescued by family members, police said.
Khushboo (33) has a dispute with her husband, Arvind, due to his drinking habits and unemployment. “The couple had been living apart for months due to frequent arguments over the dispute. Khushboo had been staying with us as her mental health deteriorated due to Arvind's behaviour,” Uma Rani, her mother, alleged.
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