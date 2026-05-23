ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Daughter In Punjab's Patiala, Arrested

Patiala: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly stabbed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death at Kherki village under Pasiana police station in Punjab's Patiala district.

Police said the accused, Lovepreet Kaur, was upset as her daughter, Ramanpreet Kaur, would not stop crying. Gurpreet Singh Handa, SHO of Pasiana police station said the woman's husband, Harpreet Singh, reported the matter to police following which she was arrested and a case registered. He said the accused, a resident of Kherki village in Patiala, is suffering from mental stress and depression.

"She was also taking medicines for her medical condition. The police are investigating the mental state of the woman at the time of the incident," Handa said.