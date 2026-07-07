ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner To Him Through Cannula

Hyderabad: A woman in Nizamabad district of Telangana has allegedly killed her husband by injecting toilet cleaner through a cannula when he was undergoing medical treatment, police said on Monday. The mother of the deceased filed a complaint on July 1 that she came to know about the death of her son Prasanth (35), who works in a Gulf country, on June 30.

The complainant told police that she was not even aware of her son's visit to home and the events preceding his death. Expressing doubts about her daughter-in-law, Sandhya, she said her son's death is mysterious. As per technical evidence and the facts that emerged during investigation, Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35), police said.

Sandhya and Anil had planned to eliminate Prasanth as they thought he was an obstacle to their affair, a police release said. As per a conspiracy made by them, they sought the help of one Venkata Sai to implement their plans to kill Prasanth.

According to their plan, Sai went to Prasanth's residence on June 29 and made him consume a lot of liquor. Then, he took Prasanth to the terrace of the building and pushed him as per the instructions of Sandhya over the phone, the release said.