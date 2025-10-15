Woman Kills Daughter After Fight With Husband In Uttar Pradesh, Then Attempts Suicide
The accused, Khushboo, had been staying with her parents as her mental health deteriorated, allegedly due to Arvind's behaviour.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a woman in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly hanged her one-year-old daughter to death just a day before the child’s birthday, police said. The accused, identified as Khushboo, later attempted suicide but was rescued by family members, they said.
Khushboo (33) has a dispute with her husband, Arvind, due to his drinking habits and unemployment. “The couple had been living apart for months due to frequent arguments over the dispute. Khushboo had been staying with us as her mental health deteriorated due to Arvind's behaviour,” Uma Rani, her mother, alleged.
On Tuesday, the couple allegedly had a fight over the phone, during which Arvind threatened to divorce Khushboo and take their daughter, Rishika. “Soon after Arvind’s threat, Khushboo took the child into a room and hanged her and tried to end her own life as well,” she said.
🔹कल दिनांक 14.10.2025 को थाना कोतवाली नगर महोबा पर एक महिला द्वारा अपनी एक वर्षीय पुत्री की फांसी लगाकर हत्या कर देने सम्बन्धी सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी। उक्त सूचना के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली नगर महोबा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुँचकर… pic.twitter.com/MXtBzgxpTo— MAHOBA POLICE (@mahobapolice) October 15, 2025
The couple had been married since July 8, 2022. Two years later, they welcomed Rishika (Bitto), whose first birthday was set to be celebrated on Wednesday.
Khushboo allegedly confessed to the crime, telling her brother, “I killed Bitto. Call the police.” Police arrested her and launched an investigation. “The child’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said the Sadar Circle Officer, Arun Kumar Singh.
Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh stated that the accused woman is being interrogated in custody. “We are probing the case from every angle. Further action will be taken based on the complaint,” he said.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More