Woman Kills Daughter After Fight With Husband In Uttar Pradesh, Then Attempts Suicide

Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a woman in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly hanged her one-year-old daughter to death just a day before the child’s birthday, police said. The accused, identified as Khushboo, later attempted suicide but was rescued by family members, they said.

Khushboo (33) has a dispute with her husband, Arvind, due to his drinking habits and unemployment. “The couple had been living apart for months due to frequent arguments over the dispute. Khushboo had been staying with us as her mental health deteriorated due to Arvind's behaviour,” Uma Rani, her mother, alleged.

On Tuesday, the couple allegedly had a fight over the phone, during which Arvind threatened to divorce Khushboo and take their daughter, Rishika. “Soon after Arvind’s threat, Khushboo took the child into a room and hanged her and tried to end her own life as well,” she said.