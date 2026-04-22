ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Boyfriend In Bengaluru After Luring Him With Fake 'Romantic Proposal,' Sets Him Ablaze

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend in Bengaluru after she lured him to her house under the pretext of a romantic proposal and then set him on fire, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Anjananagar under the Byadarahalli police station limits. The accused, identified as Prema, has been arrested and is being questioned. The victim, Kiran, died after being set ablaze inside the woman’s house. His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem.

According to police, Kiran was a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district and was working at a mobile SIM store in Rajajinagar. Prema was also employed at the same store. The two had known each other for nearly two years, and their acquaintance had developed into a romantic relationship. However, in recent weeks, differences had reportedly emerged between them, and Kiran had started distancing himself from her.

Investigators said that, upset over this, Prema allegedly planned the crime. On Tuesday morning, after her mother and brother left for work, she called Kiran and asked him to come over to her house. Kiran, who was on his way to Nelamangala, diverted to meet her.

When he arrived, she reportedly welcomed him warmly and told him she wanted to propose to him in a “foreign style”. Trusting her, Kiran agreed. Police said she then blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs with a rope. When he questioned why she was tying him tightly, she allegedly reassured him that it was part of the romantic gesture.

Once he was restrained, Prema is said to have poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. Despite trying to free himself, Kiran could not escape and was engulfed in flames, dying on the spot.