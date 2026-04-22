Woman Kills Boyfriend In Bengaluru After Luring Him With Fake 'Romantic Proposal,' Sets Him Ablaze
According to police, Kiran was a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district and was working at a mobile SIM store in Rajajinagar.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:34 AM IST
Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend in Bengaluru after she lured him to her house under the pretext of a romantic proposal and then set him on fire, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Anjananagar under the Byadarahalli police station limits. The accused, identified as Prema, has been arrested and is being questioned. The victim, Kiran, died after being set ablaze inside the woman’s house. His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem.
According to police, Kiran was a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district and was working at a mobile SIM store in Rajajinagar. Prema was also employed at the same store. The two had known each other for nearly two years, and their acquaintance had developed into a romantic relationship. However, in recent weeks, differences had reportedly emerged between them, and Kiran had started distancing himself from her.
Investigators said that, upset over this, Prema allegedly planned the crime. On Tuesday morning, after her mother and brother left for work, she called Kiran and asked him to come over to her house. Kiran, who was on his way to Nelamangala, diverted to meet her.
When he arrived, she reportedly welcomed him warmly and told him she wanted to propose to him in a “foreign style”. Trusting her, Kiran agreed. Police said she then blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs with a rope. When he questioned why she was tying him tightly, she allegedly reassured him that it was part of the romantic gesture.
Once he was restrained, Prema is said to have poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. Despite trying to free himself, Kiran could not escape and was engulfed in flames, dying on the spot.
Hearing his screams and noticing smoke, residents alerted authorities. Fire and emergency services, along with the police, rushed to the scene. Initially, officers suspected it to be a case of suicide. However, as the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in the woman’s statement and other evidence led to the truth emerging.
Police said the crime was committed when no one else was at home. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused acted out of anger, believing that the victim had been ignoring her. We are also examining whether anyone else was involved and the exact sequence of events,” an officer said.
Investigators further revealed that Prema had purchased kerosene in advance, indicating premeditation. After tying Kiran, she allegedly poured the fuel and set him on fire. Sources said she also recorded the incident on her mobile phone. The device has been seized for forensic examination.
During initial questioning, Prema had claimed that she was in the bathroom when she heard a loud noise and came out to find Kiran on fire. However, her statement raised suspicion. CCTV footage showed that Kiran had arrived on his motorcycle without carrying any container, contradicting her claim that he had brought kerosene himself.
Based on this and further interrogation, police concluded that the murder was carried out under the guise of a romantic proposal. The accused has reportedly admitted that she committed the act because she felt neglected by Kiran.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West Division) Nagesh D.L. said the investigation is ongoing and further details are being verified.