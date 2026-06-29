Woman Kills 7-Yr-Old Niece Out Of Jealousy In Tamil Nadu, Arrested
The accused told police she was distressed as her in-laws never showed any affection towards her differently-abled child but showered their love on her niece.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: Jealous over her differently-abled child, a woman allegedly drowned her seven-year-old niece in a well in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, police said on Monday.
Police said the accused, Sabarika, has been arrested on charges of killing the daughter of her husband's sister. The accused confessed during her questioning that she killed the minor girl out of jealousy.
The incident occurred when the girl, Sai Dipthi, had come to visit her maternal grandparents in MSK Nagar in Ramanathapuram with her mother Karthigai Selvi and twin sister Charu Nikhita.
According to police, Karthigai lived with her husband, Balaganesh, in Muthuramalingapuram area of Baikara in Madurai. Every weekend, Karthigai used to visit her father, Muthumurugan's house in MSK Nagar in Ramanathapuram, with her two children, both of whom were studying in class 1 of a private school in the same locality.
Likewise previous occasions, Karthigai arrived in Ramanathapuram with her daughters on Sunday. After finishing dinner, they went to sleep. She had left the door of her room ajar as it was stuffy inside.
However, when Karthigai woke up at around 6 am, she found Sai Deepthi missing. Shocked, she informed her parents about the girl's disappearance and news of the incident spread among neighbours, who too searched throughout Ramanathapuram.
Following a formal complaint, police launched a search operation and the girl's body was recovered from a well behind her grandparents' house. "A case was registered as a suspicious death and investigations were launched. During the investigation, it was found that Sabarika, wife of the girl's maternal uncle, had thrown her into the well, resulting in her death," an official said.
In her statement to the police, Sabarika said, "My own child is differently-abled. My in-laws have never shown any affection towards my child but showered their love on my sister-in-law's children. Everyone was particularly fond of Sai Deepthi. Distressed over this situation, I was jealous of Sai Deepthi. Driven by the urge to get rid of her, I picked up Sai Deepthi while she was asleep and threw her into the well."
Police arrested Sabarika and are set to produce her before the court.
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