ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills 7-Yr-Old Niece Out Of Jealousy In Tamil Nadu, Arrested

Ramanathapuram: Jealous over her differently-abled child, a woman allegedly drowned her seven-year-old niece in a well in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, police said on Monday.

Police said the accused, Sabarika, has been arrested on charges of killing the daughter of her husband's sister. The accused confessed during her questioning that she killed the minor girl out of jealousy.

The incident occurred when the girl, Sai Dipthi, had come to visit her maternal grandparents in MSK Nagar in Ramanathapuram with her mother Karthigai Selvi and twin sister Charu Nikhita.

According to police, Karthigai lived with her husband, Balaganesh, in Muthuramalingapuram area of ​​Baikara in Madurai. Every weekend, Karthigai used to visit her father, Muthumurugan's house in MSK Nagar in Ramanathapuram, with her two children, both of whom were studying in class 1 of a private school in the same locality.

Likewise previous occasions, Karthigai arrived in Ramanathapuram with her daughters on Sunday. After finishing dinner, they went to sleep. She had left the door of her room ajar as it was stuffy inside.