Woman Kills 2 Children In Scissor Attack, Takes Own Life In Rajasthan's Alwar
A woman attacked her two children with a pair of scissors killing them in Datiya village before taking her own life, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Alwar: A woman attacked her two children with scissors, leading to their deaths on Sunday, and later took her own life in the Datia village of Rajasthan.
The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Khedli police station. After attacking her children, the woman took her own life. She was rushed in a critical condition to the hospital, where she succumbed during treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Usha Sharma, and she had received multiple deep cuts on her neck and, despite medical intervention, lost her life. Four-year-old girl Nandini was declared dead at the hospital.
The other child, five-year-old Mukul, was brought in critical condition, and medical staff attempted to save him by performing CPR, but he breathed his last during treatment.
After receiving information about the incident, local police and Circle Officer (CO) Joginder Singh rushed to the scene to investigate the matter. The bodies have been placed in the mortuary of the Sub District Hospital.
Dr Santosh Kumar Yadav, a physician at the Khedli Sub District Hospital, said that the bodies were placed in the mortuary.
According to villagers, Usha had forbidden her daughter from going outside to play on Sunday. Afterwards, she took both children into a room inside the house and locked the door.
After hearing screams, neighbours and relatives of the family rushed in and attempted to break open the door. At the scene, they found both children and the woman lying in a pool of blood. The trio was later rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed.
Affected by the sight, Usha’s sister, Manisha, fainted and was later hospitalised for treatment.
Brijbhushan, father-in-law of the deceased woman, said that he was away from home when the incident occurred.
"Only the two sisters and the children were present in the house," Brijbhushan said. His son, Amit Sharma, works with a private company in Gujarat, while Manisha’s husband is a nursing staff member at a private hospital in Jaipur. Brijbhushan said that the members have informed both men about the incident.
Earlier, police officials inspected the site and recorded the statements of villagers. Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar said that the bodies have been placed in the mortuary of the Sub District Hospital.
"The police are currently investigating the matter. The actual reasons behind the incident will become clear once the investigation is complete," said Kumar.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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