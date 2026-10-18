ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills 2 Children In Scissor Attack, Takes Own Life In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A woman attacked her two children with scissors, leading to their deaths on Sunday, and later took her own life in the Datia village of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Khedli police station. After attacking her children, the woman took her own life. She was rushed in a critical condition to the hospital, where she succumbed during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Usha Sharma, and she had received multiple deep cuts on her neck and, despite medical intervention, lost her life. Four-year-old girl Nandini was declared dead at the hospital.

The other child, five-year-old Mukul, was brought in critical condition, and medical staff attempted to save him by performing CPR, but he breathed his last during treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, local police and Circle Officer (CO) Joginder Singh rushed to the scene to investigate the matter. The bodies have been placed in the mortuary of the Sub District Hospital.

Dr Santosh Kumar Yadav, a physician at the Khedli Sub District Hospital, said that the bodies were placed in the mortuary.

According to villagers, Usha had forbidden her daughter from going outside to play on Sunday. Afterwards, she took both children into a room inside the house and locked the door.

After hearing screams, neighbours and relatives of the family rushed in and attempted to break open the door. At the scene, they found both children and the woman lying in a pool of blood. The trio was later rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed.