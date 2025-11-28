ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Two Others Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa: A woman was killed and two others were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singbhum district on Friday evening, police said. The improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Saranda forest under the Jeraikela Police Station area, a senior officer said.

"A group of women had gone to the Kolbhonga area in the forest to pluck 'sial' (silk cotton tree) leaves, and somehow they stepped on the IED planted by Maoists, and the device went off," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.