ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Three Injured After Being Hit By Car In Thane Housing Society

Thane: One woman was killed, two others were critically injured, and one person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in a housing society in the Kharigaon area of ​​Kalwa on Sunday morning.

The deceased woman was identified as Shubhangi Patil, 45, and the driver as Abhishek Kadam, 31, a resident of Kurla. The police detained him.

According to the police, the accident happened between 8.30 am and 9 am. Abhishek visited his cousin at a housing society in Kharigaon. While driving his car out of the society's parking area onto a narrow road leading to the highway, he lost control of the vehicle and struck local residents. Shubhangi was dragged along by the vehicle and suffered severe injuries; she was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.