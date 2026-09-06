Woman Killed, Three Injured After Being Hit By Car In Thane Housing Society
The accident happened after driver lost control of the vehicle and struck local residents; the woman who died was dragged along by the vehicle.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
Thane: One woman was killed, two others were critically injured, and one person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in a housing society in the Kharigaon area of Kalwa on Sunday morning.
The deceased woman was identified as Shubhangi Patil, 45, and the driver as Abhishek Kadam, 31, a resident of Kurla. The police detained him.
According to the police, the accident happened between 8.30 am and 9 am. Abhishek visited his cousin at a housing society in Kharigaon. While driving his car out of the society's parking area onto a narrow road leading to the highway, he lost control of the vehicle and struck local residents. Shubhangi was dragged along by the vehicle and suffered severe injuries; she was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.
The car went on to hit a married couple, injuring one of them, and also struck a young man, causing him minor injuries. Upon receiving news of the accident, the Kalwa police arrived at the scene and conducted a formal inspection (panchnama).
Investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, the vehicle's speed, and how the driver lost control. Blood samples were collected from the accused to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
According to a police official, two to three vehicles were damaged in the accident. A young man injured in the accident claimed that the crash occurred because the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
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