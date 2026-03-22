ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Six Injured As Ropeway Trolley Crashes In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund: A ropeway trolley crashed while descending from a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring six others, officials said.

The accident occurred after the trolley's cable snapped while getting down with seven passengers and plunged from a height of 200-300 feet, Bagbahra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Namita Markole said.

A woman, identified as Ayushi Satkar (28) from Raipur, died on the spot, while six others, including her husband Rishabh Dhavre (29) and another minor relative Chhayansh Dhavre (16), sustained injuries, she added. Others who sustained injuries have been identified as Govind Swami (47), Namita Swami (48), and minors Kushmita Swami (10) and Manshvi Godaria (12), the official said.

Following the incident, the district administration immediately swung into action by conducting relief and rescue operations. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, from where four of them were referred to Raipur for further medication, Markole added.