Woman Killed, Six Injured As Ropeway Trolley Crashes In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
Bagbahra SDM Namita Markole said the victims went to offer prayers at the Khallari Mata temple on a hill at Khallari (Bhimkhoj) village during Navratri.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Mahasamund: A ropeway trolley crashed while descending from a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring six others, officials said.
The accident occurred after the trolley's cable snapped while getting down with seven passengers and plunged from a height of 200-300 feet, Bagbahra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Namita Markole said.
A woman, identified as Ayushi Satkar (28) from Raipur, died on the spot, while six others, including her husband Rishabh Dhavre (29) and another minor relative Chhayansh Dhavre (16), sustained injuries, she added. Others who sustained injuries have been identified as Govind Swami (47), Namita Swami (48), and minors Kushmita Swami (10) and Manshvi Godaria (12), the official said.
Following the incident, the district administration immediately swung into action by conducting relief and rescue operations. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, from where four of them were referred to Raipur for further medication, Markole added.
The SDM said the victims had arrived there to offer prayers at the Khallari Mata temple, located on a hill at Khallari (Bhimkhoj) village in the Bagbahra tehsil, during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. The ropeway service is commonly used by devotees to reach near the temple, located on the hilltop at an elevation of about 1,100 feet. Visitors can also access the shrine by climbing nearly 900 steps.
Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered a detailed investigation into it. "The news of the ropeway accident at Khallari Mata Temple in Mahasamund district is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. The report of a devotee's demise in the accident has left me deeply anguished. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow the family with the strength to endure this unbearable sorrow," he posted on X.
महासमुंद जिले के खल्लारी माता मंदिर में हुई रोप-वे दुर्घटना की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद एवं पीड़ादायक है।— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) March 22, 2026
दुर्घटना में एक श्रद्धालु के निधन के समाचार से मन व्यथित है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें…
"Upon learning about the accident, necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured. A thorough investigation into the incident will be conducted, and the guilty will not be spared. I pray to Khallari Mata to grant swift recovery to all the devotees injured in this accident," he added to the post.
In a similar incident in 2025, a BJP leader sustained injuries when a ropeway trolley he was travelling in crashed from a low height near the Bamleshwari Devi hill shrine in Rajnandgaon district.
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