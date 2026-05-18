Woman Killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Chhattisgarh
The accident took place near the Balenga Kosa Center while the bus was on way from Raipur bound for Konta.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Jagdalpur: A woman died while several passengers were injured after a bus lost control and overturned on National Highway 30 in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Monday.
The deceased woman was a teacher while a total of 34 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the mishap.
It is understood that the bus operated by Royal Travels had departed from Raipur bound for Konta. The vehicle met with an accident in Bastar during the early hours of the morning.
The bus lost control and overturned near the Balenga Kosa Center. The overturning of the vehicle resulted in significant injuries to the passengers. In the incident, one female passenger died after becoming trapped beneath the bus.
The deceased has been identified as Padmani Chandravanshi, a resident of Kawardha, who worked as a teacher in Dornapal, Sukma district.
Meanwhile, approximately 10 to 15 passengers sustained injuries as a result of the bus overturning. They were transported to Dimrapal Hospital via '108' emergency services and private vehicles, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Reports indicate that the condition of the injured passengers is stable and out of danger.
The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and her family members have been informed about the incident. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem procedure is completed in their presence.