ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur: A woman died while several passengers were injured after a bus lost control and overturned on National Highway 30 in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The deceased woman was a teacher while a total of 34 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the mishap.

It is understood that the bus operated by Royal Travels had departed from Raipur bound for Konta. The vehicle met with an accident in Bastar during the early hours of the morning.

The bus lost control and overturned near the Balenga Kosa Center. The overturning of the vehicle resulted in significant injuries to the passengers. In the incident, one female passenger died after becoming trapped beneath the bus.