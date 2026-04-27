Woman Killed In Firing At Temple Ceremony In Shimla's Rohru
The victim, identified as Ritika, was hit by a bullet fired into the air during the ceremony.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST|
Updated : April 27, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Shimla: What began as a grand religious celebration in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru region turned into a tragedy after a 26-year-old woman was killed in celebratory firing during a temple consecration ceremony.
The incident took place in Kulgaon village of Chirgaon area, where a huge crowd had gathered for the pran pratishtha (idol consecration) of a newly built temple dedicated to a local deity. The victim, identified as Ritika, was hit by a bullet fired into the air during the ceremony. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the incident.
The temple, reportedly built at a cost of around Rs 5 crore after 14 years of effort, had drawn thousands of devotees for the rituals. Amid traditional music, rituals, and celebrations, indiscriminate “celebratory firing” suddenly rang out, which struck Ritika. She collapsed and died on the spot.
Rohru SDM Dharmesh Ramotra said an FIR has been registered and the accused have been arrested. “The weapon used in the incident has also been recovered. A coordination meeting was held prior to the event with clear instructions that no weapons would be allowed. Despite that it happened and it is unfortunate and concerning," he said.
The administration has announced tough measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities have warned that anyone found carrying or using firearms during religious or social events in violation of rules will face immediate confiscation of weapons and cancellation of licenses.
Shimla SP Gaurav Singh confirmed that action was taken following the incident. Two individuals, identified as Rajat Sohta and Amit alias Rohit Bapta, have been taken into custody.
Police are currently examining eyewitness accounts, forensic evidence from the scene, and the weapon involved. "All angles of the case are being thoroughly investigated," the SP said.
The incident occurred during the ‘Sangheda’ ritual at the newly constructed traditional Kath-Kuni style temple. Thousands of devotees were present with certain traditional weapons such as guns, swords, and khukris as part of a customary display of strength.
Amid the celebrations, an unidentified individual fired a shot into the air. Ritika, a resident of Bakora village in Chirgaon tehsil, was just 26 years old. She had come to the temple with her children for worship.
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