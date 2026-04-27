ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed In Firing At Temple Ceremony In Shimla's Rohru

Shimla: What began as a grand religious celebration in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru region turned into a tragedy after a 26-year-old woman was killed in celebratory firing during a temple consecration ceremony.

The incident took place in Kulgaon village of Chirgaon area, where a huge crowd had gathered for the pran pratishtha (idol consecration) of a newly built temple dedicated to a local deity. The victim, identified as Ritika, was hit by a bullet fired into the air during the ceremony. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

The temple, reportedly built at a cost of around Rs 5 crore after 14 years of effort, had drawn thousands of devotees for the rituals. Amid traditional music, rituals, and celebrations, indiscriminate “celebratory firing” suddenly rang out, which struck Ritika. She collapsed and died on the spot.

Rohru SDM Dharmesh Ramotra said an FIR has been registered and the accused have been arrested. “The weapon used in the incident has also been recovered. A coordination meeting was held prior to the event with clear instructions that no weapons would be allowed. Despite that it happened and it is unfortunate and concerning," he said.

The administration has announced tough measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities have warned that anyone found carrying or using firearms during religious or social events in violation of rules will face immediate confiscation of weapons and cancellation of licenses.