Woman Killed In Bihar After Being Branded A Witch As Villagers Watch In Silence
The woman was dragged from a place near her home, assaulted publicly and repeatedly slammed onto a paved road, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Gaya: A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death in Bihar after a group of villagers accused her of practising witchcraft on Monday night, highlighting the persistence of superstition-driven violence in rural parts of the country. The police registered an FIR on Tuesday in which 11 people have been named as accused, along with several unnamed persons.
The killing took place in Naw Nagar village under the Fatehpur police station area of Gaya district, where a group of around a dozen people allegedly dragged the woman from a place near her home, assaulted her publicly and repeatedly slammed her onto a paved road, according to local police and family members.
The victim, identified as Bulki Devi, wife of Bacchu Manjhi, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene. Police said two other people – a woman and a man – were also injured while trying to save her during the attack.
The local people watched the assault but did not intervene out of fear of the accused men, who are described as musclemen. The attack took place late at night, with the police arriving on Tuesday morning after receiving information about the incident.
The woman’s body was later sent to the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem, while forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. The police have registered an FIR naming 11 people, along with several unidentified suspects. No arrests have been made at the time of reporting, though raids were underway to nab the accused.
Wazirganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sunil Kumar Pandey said that efforts were underway to apprehend all the accused in the case. “A woman has been killed, and police action is underway. We have also received reports that one woman and one man were assaulted and injured during the incident. The matter is being thoroughly investigated and all the accused will be arrested soon,” Pandey said.
Witch-hunting-related violence continues to surface in several Indian states despite legal prohibitions and awareness campaigns. Activists say women, particularly those from marginalised communities, are often targeted through accusations of witchcraft due to personal disputes, property conflicts or entrenched social prejudices.
Bihar is among several Indian states that have enacted laws against witch-hunting, but campaigners point out that weak enforcement, poor education and deep-rooted superstition continue to fuel such attacks in remote rural regions.
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