ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed In Bihar After Being Branded A Witch As Villagers Watch In Silence

Gaya: A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death in Bihar after a group of villagers accused her of practising witchcraft on Monday night, highlighting the persistence of superstition-driven violence in rural parts of the country. The police registered an FIR on Tuesday in which 11 people have been named as accused, along with several unnamed persons.

The killing took place in Naw Nagar village under the Fatehpur police station area of Gaya district, where a group of around a dozen people allegedly dragged the woman from a place near her home, assaulted her publicly and repeatedly slammed her onto a paved road, according to local police and family members.

The victim, identified as Bulki Devi, wife of Bacchu Manjhi, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene. Police said two other people – a woman and a man – were also injured while trying to save her during the attack.

The local people watched the assault but did not intervene out of fear of the accused men, who are described as musclemen. The attack took place late at night, with the police arriving on Tuesday morning after receiving information about the incident.

The woman’s body was later sent to the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem, while forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. The police have registered an FIR naming 11 people, along with several unidentified suspects. No arrests have been made at the time of reporting, though raids were underway to nab the accused.