Woman Killed For Making Derogatory Remarks In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: A woman was brutally murdered by two women for making derogatory remarks against them in Gariba village under Mainpur block in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused are relatives of the victim, identified as Sumitra. The trio used to be close initially, but started falling out later. Under the influence of alcohol, Sumitra used to make offensive comments against Sugatin and Itwarin whenever they came across. Gripped by the fear of disgrace and losing respect in society, the women decided to take revenge. They went to Sumitra's house, located in a secluded area between fields. Finding her alone at home, they first assaulted Sumitra, due to which she fainted. They even applied chilli powder and inflammable substances to her private parts.

Even Sumitra's screams and pain failed to quell their wrath, as they started beating her with sticks, inflicting serious blows to her chest. Unable to bear the torture, Sumitra died on the spot, police said.