Woman Killed For Making Derogatory Remarks In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Published : February 4, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Gariaband: A woman was brutally murdered by two women for making derogatory remarks against them in Gariba village under Mainpur block in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, police said on Wednesday.
Police said the accused are relatives of the victim, identified as Sumitra. The trio used to be close initially, but started falling out later. Under the influence of alcohol, Sumitra used to make offensive comments against Sugatin and Itwarin whenever they came across. Gripped by the fear of disgrace and losing respect in society, the women decided to take revenge. They went to Sumitra's house, located in a secluded area between fields. Finding her alone at home, they first assaulted Sumitra, due to which she fainted. They even applied chilli powder and inflammable substances to her private parts.
Even Sumitra's screams and pain failed to quell their wrath, as they started beating her with sticks, inflicting serious blows to her chest. Unable to bear the torture, Sumitra died on the spot, police said.
When village headman Dinachandra Markam informed the police, a team reached the spot, took the body into custody and after conducting the necessary formalities, handed it over to the family. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.
"Under the influence of alcohol, Sumitra has been making derogatory remarks about the character of two women, Sugatin and Itwarin, from the same village. Enraged by this, the duo beat Sumitra to death. A case has been registered and both women have been sent on judicial remand," ASP Dhirendra Patel said.
While the victim's family has demanded strict action against the culprits, everyone is susprised if making offensive remarks about someone can have such a serious consequence.
