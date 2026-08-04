ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Dozens Evacuated As Heavy Rain, Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Kashmir; Rescue Ops Underway

Anantnag: Cloudbursts and torrential rainfall triggered sudden flash floods in parts of Kashmir on Monday, claiming the life of a woman in Kupwara and disrupting normalcy in several districts.

Rescue teams evacuated dozens of people and moved them to safer places as heavy rain and strong winds disrupted normal life across the valley. Several areas reported flooding, road damage and property losses.

A cloudburst in the upper reaches of Shopian district triggered flash floods in Zawora, Buderhama and Kejarsinda. An SDRF team immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated around 80 persons, including school students, teachers and staff, to safer places. Initial reports suggest there has been no loss of life or property in Shopian, while a detailed assessment of the damage is underway.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, one Naseema Begum, wife of Muhammad Ayub and a resident of Warno, was killed in a flash flood in the Lolab area. Police and rescue teams recovered her body after a search operation. Damage assessment in the area is also underway.

Meanwhile, two separate cloudbursts were reported in Anantnag district, one at Battakot in Pahalgam and the other Matindu in Kokarnag. The incidents caused flooding in Nala Lider and triggered panic among locals and tourists. Following the disaster, the administration immediately deployed surveillance and rescue teams.

Heavy rain also washed away a portion of the Anantnag-Pahalgam highway near Langnai bridge. The bridge was reportedly damaged by the strong flow of water, triggering a flood-like situation in Barangi Nala area of Kokarnag.