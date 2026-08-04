Woman Killed, Dozens Evacuated As Heavy Rain, Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Kashmir; Rescue Ops Underway
Kashmir Valley witnessed severe weather conditions on Monday as heavy rain, cloudbursts and flash floods disrupted normal life across several districts, reports Deen Imran.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Anantnag: Cloudbursts and torrential rainfall triggered sudden flash floods in parts of Kashmir on Monday, claiming the life of a woman in Kupwara and disrupting normalcy in several districts.
Rescue teams evacuated dozens of people and moved them to safer places as heavy rain and strong winds disrupted normal life across the valley. Several areas reported flooding, road damage and property losses.
A cloudburst in the upper reaches of Shopian district triggered flash floods in Zawora, Buderhama and Kejarsinda. An SDRF team immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated around 80 persons, including school students, teachers and staff, to safer places. Initial reports suggest there has been no loss of life or property in Shopian, while a detailed assessment of the damage is underway.
In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, one Naseema Begum, wife of Muhammad Ayub and a resident of Warno, was killed in a flash flood in the Lolab area. Police and rescue teams recovered her body after a search operation. Damage assessment in the area is also underway.
Meanwhile, two separate cloudbursts were reported in Anantnag district, one at Battakot in Pahalgam and the other Matindu in Kokarnag. The incidents caused flooding in Nala Lider and triggered panic among locals and tourists. Following the disaster, the administration immediately deployed surveillance and rescue teams.
Heavy rain also washed away a portion of the Anantnag-Pahalgam highway near Langnai bridge. The bridge was reportedly damaged by the strong flow of water, triggering a flood-like situation in Barangi Nala area of Kokarnag.
Sources said a cloudburst occurred in the forests on the outskirts of Gauran late in the evening, causing the water level in the Barangi Nala to rise rapidly and creating a flood-like situation in the area.
At Pahalgam's popular Nanun Base Camp, heavy rain caused a concrete wall to collapse. Water entered the camp and damaged several residential tents. However, no one was injured and the situation was brought under control.
Similarly, in Ganderbal district's Bakura area, strong winds blew off the roof of a residential house and uprooted an electricity pole in the area. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Meanwhile, an SDRF team equipped with full rescue equipment has been deployed in Bandipora district following a cloudburst in the area. In view of the possible threat of flooding in Samlar and adjoining areas, the team is in constant touch with the civil administration and is on alert to deal with any emergency.
District administrations, the SDRF, police and other relief agencies across the Valley have been put on high alert. Relief and rehabilitation work, damage assessment and rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas, said an official, adding that people have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather and strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration.
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