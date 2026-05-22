ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Daughter Injured In Knife Attack By Bike-Borne Assailants In Rajasthan's Baran

Baran: A shocking incident came to light late Thursday night in Anta town of Rajasthan's Baran district, where unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly attacked a mother and daughter with knives while they were out for an evening walk.

Both sustained serious injuries in the attack. They were referred to Kota for treatment, where the woman later died during treatment. The incident triggered panic and outrage in the area. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Anta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pushpendra Aada said the incident took place near the railway crossing on Siswali Road in Anta town. A woman identified as Prem Bai had gone out for a walk at night with her 16-year-old daughter, Krishna, when unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped them on the road and suddenly attacked them with knives.

The mother and daughter sustained grievous injuries and collapsed on the road. Hearing their screams, local residents rushed to the spot and tried to help the victims. Some people also attempted to catch the attackers, but the assailants managed to flee under the cover of darkness. The incident created chaos in the locality.

After receiving information, the DSP reached the spot along with police personnel.