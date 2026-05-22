Woman Killed, Daughter Injured In Knife Attack By Bike-Borne Assailants In Rajasthan's Baran
Police launched a manhunt after unidentified assailants attacked a mother-daughter duo with knives near Anta railway crossing on Thursday night.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Baran: A shocking incident came to light late Thursday night in Anta town of Rajasthan's Baran district, where unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly attacked a mother and daughter with knives while they were out for an evening walk.
Both sustained serious injuries in the attack. They were referred to Kota for treatment, where the woman later died during treatment. The incident triggered panic and outrage in the area. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.
Anta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pushpendra Aada said the incident took place near the railway crossing on Siswali Road in Anta town. A woman identified as Prem Bai had gone out for a walk at night with her 16-year-old daughter, Krishna, when unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped them on the road and suddenly attacked them with knives.
The mother and daughter sustained grievous injuries and collapsed on the road. Hearing their screams, local residents rushed to the spot and tried to help the victims. Some people also attempted to catch the attackers, but the assailants managed to flee under the cover of darkness. The incident created chaos in the locality.
After receiving information, the DSP reached the spot along with police personnel.
With the help of local residents, both injured victims were taken to the Anta sub-district hospital. After preliminary treatment, they were referred to Kota due to their critical condition. During treatment in Kota, Prem Bai succumbed to her injuries, while Krishna is said to be out of danger.
Police have registered a case of attempted murder against unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by the family. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting raids to trace the accused.
Following the incident, residents of Jagdamba Colony and the Kwaspura areas expressed anger and concern over rising crime in the region. Locals demanded increased police patrolling and the immediate arrest of the attackers.
DSP Pushpendra Aada said teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused and assured that they would be caught soon. He added that the motive behind the attack is still unclear and would only be known after the accused are apprehended.
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