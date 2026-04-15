ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed By Family In Suspected Honour Killing In Karnataka; Three Arrested

Belagavi: In a shocking case of suspected honour killing, a woman who had eloped with her lover was allegedly forced to consume poison by her family members and later cremated to destroy evidence. The incident came to light weeks after the crime, after police received an anonymous tip.

The deceased has been identified as Satyavva Helavi, a resident of Hanabaratti village in Rayabag taluk of Belagavi district. Police have arrested three of her relatives, her uncle Prakash Halavara, brother Shanura, and brother-in-law Kallappa, on charges of murder. A case has been registered at the Yamakanamaradi Police Station.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan told reporters on Wednesday that Satyavva had been married for four years. "However, her husband was allegedly an alcoholic. Subsequently, she reconnected with Krishna Patil, a man she had known before to her marriage," Ramarajan said.

Despite opposition from her family, Satyavva eloped with Krishna on February 17, 2026. The family person filed a missing person complaint at the Yamakanamaradi and Rayabag police stations.

According to the police, the couple was traced in March. Satyavva’s family then took her to Shirol and Arag villages in neighbouring Maharashtra for counselling and persuaded her to return home. After a week of unsuccessful attempts to change her decision, on March 21, when Satyavva said she still wants to live with Krishna, her uncle, brother, and brother-in-law allegedly forced her to drink poison.