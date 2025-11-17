ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed By Drunk Live-In Partner In Himachal Pradesh, Accused Held

Police said the woman's husband had died 15 years ago and she had been in a live-in relationship with the accused for last 12 years.

Police have launched an investigation into the murder (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Paonta Sahib: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in an inebriated state in Paonta Sahib area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday, police said. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on, they added.

The woman's body was found in a pool of blood in her house in Devinagar. On information from locals, a team from Paonta Sahib police station reached the spot. The accused was arrested from the scene and a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

According to police, the deceased, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lost her husband 15 years ago and for the last 12 years, she had been in a live-in relationship with the accused, Sheeshpal, a resident of Ismailpur in Haryana. However, recently, the two had been regularly fighting, an official said.

Paonta Sahib DSP Manvendra Thakur said, "We received information at around 9:30 am and a team left for the spot immediately. The couple was in a live-in relationship and the accused has been arrested. Police are investigating the case from all angles."

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused, under the influence of alcohol, had allegedly hit the woman with a glass bottle on the head, resulting in her death. Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Probe suggests dispute between the two as reason behind the incident but investigation is underway and evidence is being collected to ascertain the same, the official added.

