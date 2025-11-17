ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed By Drunk Live-In Partner In Himachal Pradesh, Accused Held

Paonta Sahib: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in an inebriated state in Paonta Sahib area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday, police said. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on, they added.

The woman's body was found in a pool of blood in her house in Devinagar. On information from locals, a team from Paonta Sahib police station reached the spot. The accused was arrested from the scene and a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

According to police, the deceased, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lost her husband 15 years ago and for the last 12 years, she had been in a live-in relationship with the accused, Sheeshpal, a resident of Ismailpur in Haryana. However, recently, the two had been regularly fighting, an official said.