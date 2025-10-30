ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed As Boulder Falls On Car In Maharashtra's Raigad

File photo of Snehal Gujrathi ( ETV Bharat )

Raigad: In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old woman was killed after a boulder fell on the car in which she was travelling, at Tamhini Ghat near Kondithar village in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The victim, Snehal Gujrathi, a resident of Pune, was travelling in the car with her husband and son from Pune To Mangaon. She was seated in the front passenger seat when the boulder fell on the car at the ghat smashing the vehicle's sunroof and killing her on the spot. Police said it was raining when the incident occurred.