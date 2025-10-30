Woman Killed As Boulder Falls On Car In Maharashtra's Raigad
The victim, Snehal Gujrathi, was enroute to Mangaon from Pune when the boulder fell on the car and smashed its sunroof at Tamhini Ghat.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Raigad: In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old woman was killed after a boulder fell on the car in which she was travelling, at Tamhini Ghat near Kondithar village in Raigad district of Maharashtra.
The victim, Snehal Gujrathi, a resident of Pune, was travelling in the car with her husband and son from Pune To Mangaon. She was seated in the front passenger seat when the boulder fell on the car at the ghat smashing the vehicle's sunroof and killing her on the spot. Police said it was raining when the incident occurred.
Local police personnel rushed to the spot after the incident and sent Snehal's body to a government hospital for postmortem. Although Tamhini Ghat is known for its scenery, landslides often occur in the region during monsoon. Several mishaps have occurred in the past in the region. The police had earlier warned that driving a car with its sunroof open can be extremely dangerous, especially while plying on the ghat and mountainous areas.
The Raigad Collector’s Office has ordered an immediate inspection of the ghat roads in Raigad district for safety. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid traveling through Tamhini Ghat unless absolutely necessary. The shocking incident also reignites debate over sunroof safety in India, where the feature, intended abroad to let in sunlight, is often misused, posing serious life-threatening risks during such accidents.
Also Read
Woman Killed, 21 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai-Pune E-Way Involving 15-20 Vehicles