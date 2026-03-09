Woman Killed, 15 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Uttarakhand
The accident took place on the Haridwar-Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday night.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Haridwar: In a tragic incident, a woman, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, died in a multi-vehicle collision on the Haridwar-Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday night. The mishap occurred on the Moti Chur flyover near Raiwala.
According to the police, at around 8:18 PM, the Raiwala police station received information through 112 helpline that an Uttarakhand Roadways bus, a tractor trolley and an SUV had collided on the Moti Chur flyover in front of Hotel Godwin, while heading from Raiwala to Haridwar. The collision caused the SUV to catch fire.
In the accident, a 30-year-old woman, Kusum, wife of Sachin, resident of Bhogpur Najibabad, Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, was crushed under the tractor trolley's tires and died on the spot according to police. After extinguishing the fire, the police took possession of the body and took it to the district hospital for post-mortem. Fifteen people were injured in the accident and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
The injured are said to be from the same family who had gone to Dehradun to see the Jhanda Ji fair. They were returning to Haridwar and had planned to take a bath in the Ganga in Haridwar.
Kusum's mother-in-law, Rani Devi informed said that Kusum's husband, Sachin, is disabled while Kusum was the only one taking care of the family by working as a labourer.
Haridwar's SP City stated that a Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus hit a tractor trolley from behind. Six vehicles collided one after the other as a result of the collision and a CNG car caught fire during the incident, he said.