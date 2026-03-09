ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, 15 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Uttarakhand

Haridwar: In a tragic incident, a woman, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, died in a multi-vehicle collision on the Haridwar-Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday night. The mishap occurred on the Moti Chur flyover near Raiwala.

According to the police, at around 8:18 PM, the Raiwala police station received information through 112 helpline that an Uttarakhand Roadways bus, a tractor trolley and an SUV had collided on the Moti Chur flyover in front of Hotel Godwin, while heading from Raiwala to Haridwar. The collision caused the SUV to catch fire.

In the accident, a 30-year-old woman, Kusum, wife of Sachin, resident of Bhogpur Najibabad, Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, was crushed under the tractor trolley's tires and died on the spot according to police. After extinguishing the fire, the police took possession of the body and took it to the district hospital for post-mortem. Fifteen people were injured in the accident and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.