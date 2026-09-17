ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kidnapped For Marrying Against Family's Wish Rescued By Locals In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested, Driver Absconds

Locals chase and intercept the car after a woman was allegedly abducted in Bengaluru's Agrahara Dasarahalli area. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Locals in Bengaluru have foiled an alleged attempt by her family to kidnap a woman who married her lover against their wishes. The woman had moved to Bengaluru with her husband after a love marriage in Rajasthan nine months ago.

Locals gave chase in a cinematic manner, rescued the woman and handed the kidnappers over to the police. The incident took place on Magadi Road on Wednesday night.

Six people, including a nine-year-old child, were injured after the accused allegedly drove the car recklessly while fleeing with the woman. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Locals rescued the woman and handed the kidnappers over to the police. (ETV Bharat)

Police have identified the rescued woman as Pooja (21), a resident of Melvas village in Rajasthan. Police have arrested Rakesh (21), Karan (25) and Ayas (18), all hailing from Rajasthan. The car driver, Saddam, has absconded, police said.

Pooja and Omprakash were in love and nine months ago, they married against their families' wishes. After getting married, they settled in Agrahara Dasarahalli, Bengaluru. Pooja's paternal aunt, who opposed the marriage, allegedly sent five youths with instructions to abduct her.

Accused Assaulted Husband, Abducted Woman

The accused arrived in Bengaluru and allegedly assaulted Omprakash in Dasarahalli on Wednesday evening before abducting Pooja and driving her away in a car.