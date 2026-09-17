Woman Kidnapped For Marrying Against Family's Wish Rescued By Locals In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested, Driver Absconds
Woman married her lover in Rajasthan and settled with him in Bengaluru before her relatives sent youths after her | Bharat Rao M reports.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Locals in Bengaluru have foiled an alleged attempt by her family to kidnap a woman who married her lover against their wishes. The woman had moved to Bengaluru with her husband after a love marriage in Rajasthan nine months ago.
Locals gave chase in a cinematic manner, rescued the woman and handed the kidnappers over to the police. The incident took place on Magadi Road on Wednesday night.
Six people, including a nine-year-old child, were injured after the accused allegedly drove the car recklessly while fleeing with the woman. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Police have identified the rescued woman as Pooja (21), a resident of Melvas village in Rajasthan. Police have arrested Rakesh (21), Karan (25) and Ayas (18), all hailing from Rajasthan. The car driver, Saddam, has absconded, police said.
Pooja and Omprakash were in love and nine months ago, they married against their families' wishes. After getting married, they settled in Agrahara Dasarahalli, Bengaluru. Pooja's paternal aunt, who opposed the marriage, allegedly sent five youths with instructions to abduct her.
Accused Assaulted Husband, Abducted Woman
The accused arrived in Bengaluru and allegedly assaulted Omprakash in Dasarahalli on Wednesday evening before abducting Pooja and driving her away in a car.
Alerted by the woman's loud cries for help, locals immediately attempted to intercept the vehicle. However, the accused drove the car erratically along the route, police added.
After members of the public began chasing them, the accused allegedly drove erratically along the Govindarajanagar-Vijayanagar route, colliding with more than 20 vehicles, including a judge's car.
As a result, Pruthviraj (12), Yashika (9), Amul (35), Mani (64), Jayalakshmi (57) and Santhosh (33) sustained serious injuries. Among them, Jayalakshmi suffered a severe head injury and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital, police said.
Deepak and Kiran, who had chased the car, pursued the kidnappers for about 6-7 kilometres and, with the help of locals, intercepted the car near Hosahalli in Vijayanagar.
When the accused attempted to drive away, locals allegedly hurled stones at the vehicle. During this, driver Saddam managed to escape. The locals rescued Pooja, assaulted the other accused and handed them over to the police. They subsequently informed the police about the incident.
Husband Located, Case Registered
Police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. Pooja's husband, Omprakash, was located and brought in. A case has been registered against the accused on charges including abduction, assault and causing a road accident, police added.
"They abducted a woman from a building in Agrahara Dasarahalli. She was screaming. When we approached to inquire, they sped off in the car. We pursued them in four or five vehicles. Before that, they had rammed into several other vehicles. We managed to stop the car because the woman was screaming," Kiran and Deepak said.
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