ETV Bharat / state

Woman Jumps On Metro Track in Bengaluru, Train Service Disrupted For 10 Minutes

Bengaluru: Metro services on the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro was disrupted for about 10 minutes in the afternoon earlier today, after a woman jumped on to the railway track at Rajajinagar station.

The incident took place at around 12.25 pm on Saturday. A disaster was averted by the timely action of the station controllers and security personnel. "The incident disrupted the traffic on the Green Line of our Metro for about 10 minutes," said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials.