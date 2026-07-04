Woman Jumps On Metro Track in Bengaluru, Train Service Disrupted For 10 Minutes
The incident, which took place at Rajajinagar station in the afternoon, disrupted traffic on the Green Line of the Bengaluru Metro for about 10 minutes.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: Metro services on the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro was disrupted for about 10 minutes in the afternoon earlier today, after a woman jumped on to the railway track at Rajajinagar station.
The incident took place at around 12.25 pm on Saturday. A disaster was averted by the timely action of the station controllers and security personnel. "The incident disrupted the traffic on the Green Line of our Metro for about 10 minutes," said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials.
The woman had jumped on to the track just as a train approached the station platform. Luckily, the alert train driver immediately applied the brakes. The woman was safely rescued, after the Emergency Trip System (ETS) was also activated as a precautionary measure. She is reportedly uninjured.
After the brief delay, during which the tracks were cleared and all prescribed safety measures taken, train services resumed at 12.34 pm, BMRCL said, while withholding the identity of the passenger and the circumstances that led to her entering the track area.
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