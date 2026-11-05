Woman Jumps Into River In Karnataka; Rescued After Crocodile Attacks Her
The woman, reportedly distressed over personal issues, jumped into the river with the intention of ending her life.
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:39 PM IST
Udupi: A woman allegedly jumped into the Kumaradhara river in Karnataka's Udupi district in an attempt to die by suicide and was rescued by police and local people after a crocodile attacked her, police said. The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Kumaradhara bridge at Kukke Subrahmanya, they said.
The woman, reportedly distressed over personal issues, jumped into the river with the intention of ending her life. While she was in the water, a crocodile bit her, causing minor injuries, according to the police.
The woman screamed for help following the attack, a senior police officer said. Employees of a nearby lodge heard her cries and alerted the Subrahmanya police, he said.
Police personnel rushed to the spot and, managed to pull the woman out of the river and bring her to safety with the assistance of local people.
She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she received first aid. The police contacted her family members and, after counselling her, sent her home with them. No complaint has been registered. The police have withheld her identity at the request of her family, the police said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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