ETV Bharat / state

Woman Jailed For Abandoning Newborn At Hospital In Andhra's Eluru

Eluru: A court in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district has sentenced a woman to two years of imprisonment for abandoning her newborn at a private hospital and fleeing the premises shortly after delivery. The incident dates back to June 2, 2022, when Bollina Sai Swathi was admitted to a private hospital in the city after experiencing labour pains.

Officials said Swathi is married and a resident of Matakagudem village in Lingapalem Mandal. She gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital. However, shortly after the delivery, she allegedly slipped away from the facility without informing the hospital staff, leaving the newborn behind.

Her sudden disappearance led to panic among hospital authorities, who later approached the police to lodge a formal complaint. Based on it, a case was filed at the Three Town police station, and an investigation into the matter was launched.

Investigators reportedly relied on evidence gathered from the hospital premises and other available clues to trace the woman. After identifying her location, police arrested Swathi and filed a charge sheet in the court.