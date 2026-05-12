Woman Jailed For Abandoning Newborn At Hospital In Andhra's Eluru
The incident dates back to June 2, 2022, when Bollina Sai Swathi was admitted to a private hospital in the city after experiencing labour pains.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Eluru: A court in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district has sentenced a woman to two years of imprisonment for abandoning her newborn at a private hospital and fleeing the premises shortly after delivery. The incident dates back to June 2, 2022, when Bollina Sai Swathi was admitted to a private hospital in the city after experiencing labour pains.
Officials said Swathi is married and a resident of Matakagudem village in Lingapalem Mandal. She gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital. However, shortly after the delivery, she allegedly slipped away from the facility without informing the hospital staff, leaving the newborn behind.
Her sudden disappearance led to panic among hospital authorities, who later approached the police to lodge a formal complaint. Based on it, a case was filed at the Three Town police station, and an investigation into the matter was launched.
Investigators reportedly relied on evidence gathered from the hospital premises and other available clues to trace the woman. After identifying her location, police arrested Swathi and filed a charge sheet in the court.
The matter came up for trial before the Eluru Mobile Court. During the final hearing, Judge N Mary examined the evidence and arguments presented in the case. Delivering the verdict on Monday, the court sentenced Swathi to two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for abandoning the infant.
Officials said abandoning a newborn child is a punishable offence and urged individuals facing personal or financial distress to seek support through legal and welfare mechanisms rather than resorting to such acts.
The case has attracted local attention, with child welfare advocates emphasising the need for greater awareness of maternal support systems and emergency assistance available for vulnerable women and newborns.
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