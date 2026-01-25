Woman Injects Ex-Boyfriend's Wife With HIV In Andhra Pradesh
A woman in Kurnool injected the wife of her ex-boyfriend out of jealousy to separate the couple and has been arrested by the police.
Kurnool: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly administered an HIV injection to the wife of her former lover out of jealousy here, police said. Police have arrested four accused including the woman in the case.
According to police, a doctor from Kurnool working at a private medical college and a young woman from Adoni were in a relationship for several years but later separated due to certain reasons. Subsequently, the doctor married another woman, who is also a doctor and is currently working as an Assistant Professor at a medical college.
Unable to accept the fact that her former lover had married another woman, the ex-girlfriend allegedly conspired to separate the couple, police said. As part of this plan, on the afternoon of the January 9, when the woman doctor was returning home after finishing her duties, four persons deliberately hit her two-wheeler, causing her to fall, according to the police.
Pretending to help her, the accused allegedly forced her into an auto-rickshaw and administered a virus (HIV) injection, Kurnool DSP Babu Prasad said.
Following the incident, the victim’s husband lodged a complaint with the police. The Third Town Police registered a case and launched an investigation. With the help of CCTV footage from the scene, the police identified and arrested the accused.
DSP Babu Prasad confirmed that four persons, including the ex-girlfriend, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
