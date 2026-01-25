ETV Bharat / state

Woman Injects Ex-Boyfriend's Wife With HIV In Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly administered an HIV injection to the wife of her former lover out of jealousy here, police said. Police have arrested four accused including the woman in the case.

According to police, a doctor from Kurnool working at a private medical college and a young woman from Adoni were in a relationship for several years but later separated due to certain reasons. Subsequently, the doctor married another woman, who is also a doctor and is currently working as an Assistant Professor at a medical college.

Unable to accept the fact that her former lover had married another woman, the ex-girlfriend allegedly conspired to separate the couple, police said. As part of this plan, on the afternoon of the January 9, when the woman doctor was returning home after finishing her duties, four persons deliberately hit her two-wheeler, causing her to fall, according to the police.