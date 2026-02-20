ETV Bharat / state

Woman In Agony For Five Years As Government Hospital Surgeon In Kerala Left Forceps In Abdomen

Alappuzha: In a shocking instance of alleged medical negligence, an artery forceps was discovered inside the abdomen of a 51-year-old woman, five years after she underwent a surgical procedure at the Vandanam Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.

The devastating revelation, that sent ripples across Kerala, came to light when Usha Joseph, a daily wage worker from Punnapra, sought treatment at a private facility for excruciating abdominal pain and blood in her urine, effectively ending a half-decade of undiagnosed agony.

Usha underwent surgery to remove a uterine tumour on May 3, 2021. Ever since she returned home, she had been plagued by chronic abdominal pain. Despite making multiple visits to the medical college, her distress was routinely dismissed by doctors who attributed the pain to kidney stones, prescribing mere painkillers for what was essentially a metallic instrument lodged inside her body.

As her condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days, an X-ray at a private hospital finally unveiled the truth. Relatives recall Usha emerging from the X-ray room with a poignant smile, relieved to finally know the real cause of the pain she had been enduring with the help of frequent injections.

Following the explosive revelation, Alappuzha MP and senior Congress leader KC Venugopal swiftly intervened, arranging an ambulance to shift the patient to the emergency wing of Amrita Hospital in Kochi, as the family refused further treatment at any government facility.

While Usha awaits corrective surgery to end her five-year ordeal, her family is gearing up for a fierce legal battle against the responsible medical practitioners, with local MLA H. Salam also demanding stringent action against those accountable.

The family has levelled severe allegations against the medical college staff. Usha's relative, Joyce, alleged that a bribe of Rs 2,000 was paid directly at the residence of Dr Lalithambika, the then-unit chief, simply to secure a surgery date.

The family claims they were also forced to rely on private diagnostic centres recommended by the doctor. When the presence of the forceps was confirmed, hospital authorities allegedly pressured the family to keep the matter quiet, offering to secretly remove the instrument the following Monday without discussing any compensation. The family has now decided to file formal police complaints.

Dr Lalithambika, however, has vehemently denied the allegations. Citing the chaotic workload during the COVID-19 pandemic, she claimed an inability to recall if she personally performed the specific surgery, insisting that a 3.5-kilogram mass, later identified as a fibroid, was removed.

In a defence that has drawn widespread public ire, the doctor suggested the forceps might have been left behind during a previous surgery twenty years prior. She boldly asserted that living with a surgical instrument inside the abdomen for even fifty years would cause no harm, blaming the patient's current pain strictly on kidney stones. She attributed such surgical errors to the lack of dedicated floor nurses and inventory boards in government operation theatres, while categorically denying ever accepting bribes.

The horrifying incident has reignited the traumatic memories of KK Harshina, a native of Thamarassery, who waged a massive legal and political battle after surgical scissors were left in her abdomen during a 2017 cesarean section at the Kozhikode Medical College. With her own trial currently stayed by the Kerala High Court, an outraged Harshina has announced her decision to resume her protests outside the Kozhikode Medical College.

Launching a scathing attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George and the state apparatus, Harshina revealed she had previously rejected a nominal state compensation because it came with a gag order. She condemned the Alappuzha doctor's remarks as a cruel trivialisation of a patient's suffering, noting the deep emotional toll of witnessing the system repeat its fatal mistakes.