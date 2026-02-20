Woman In Agony For Five Years As Government Hospital Surgeon In Kerala Left Forceps In Abdomen
Usha Joseph, a daily wage worker from Punnapra, sought treatment at a private facility for excruciating abdominal pain and blood in her urine.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Alappuzha: In a shocking instance of alleged medical negligence, an artery forceps was discovered inside the abdomen of a 51-year-old woman, five years after she underwent a surgical procedure at the Vandanam Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.
The devastating revelation, that sent ripples across Kerala, came to light when Usha Joseph, a daily wage worker from Punnapra, sought treatment at a private facility for excruciating abdominal pain and blood in her urine, effectively ending a half-decade of undiagnosed agony.
Usha underwent surgery to remove a uterine tumour on May 3, 2021. Ever since she returned home, she had been plagued by chronic abdominal pain. Despite making multiple visits to the medical college, her distress was routinely dismissed by doctors who attributed the pain to kidney stones, prescribing mere painkillers for what was essentially a metallic instrument lodged inside her body.
As her condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days, an X-ray at a private hospital finally unveiled the truth. Relatives recall Usha emerging from the X-ray room with a poignant smile, relieved to finally know the real cause of the pain she had been enduring with the help of frequent injections.
Following the explosive revelation, Alappuzha MP and senior Congress leader KC Venugopal swiftly intervened, arranging an ambulance to shift the patient to the emergency wing of Amrita Hospital in Kochi, as the family refused further treatment at any government facility.
While Usha awaits corrective surgery to end her five-year ordeal, her family is gearing up for a fierce legal battle against the responsible medical practitioners, with local MLA H. Salam also demanding stringent action against those accountable.
The family has levelled severe allegations against the medical college staff. Usha's relative, Joyce, alleged that a bribe of Rs 2,000 was paid directly at the residence of Dr Lalithambika, the then-unit chief, simply to secure a surgery date.
The family claims they were also forced to rely on private diagnostic centres recommended by the doctor. When the presence of the forceps was confirmed, hospital authorities allegedly pressured the family to keep the matter quiet, offering to secretly remove the instrument the following Monday without discussing any compensation. The family has now decided to file formal police complaints.
Dr Lalithambika, however, has vehemently denied the allegations. Citing the chaotic workload during the COVID-19 pandemic, she claimed an inability to recall if she personally performed the specific surgery, insisting that a 3.5-kilogram mass, later identified as a fibroid, was removed.
In a defence that has drawn widespread public ire, the doctor suggested the forceps might have been left behind during a previous surgery twenty years prior. She boldly asserted that living with a surgical instrument inside the abdomen for even fifty years would cause no harm, blaming the patient's current pain strictly on kidney stones. She attributed such surgical errors to the lack of dedicated floor nurses and inventory boards in government operation theatres, while categorically denying ever accepting bribes.
The horrifying incident has reignited the traumatic memories of KK Harshina, a native of Thamarassery, who waged a massive legal and political battle after surgical scissors were left in her abdomen during a 2017 cesarean section at the Kozhikode Medical College. With her own trial currently stayed by the Kerala High Court, an outraged Harshina has announced her decision to resume her protests outside the Kozhikode Medical College.
Launching a scathing attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George and the state apparatus, Harshina revealed she had previously rejected a nominal state compensation because it came with a gag order. She condemned the Alappuzha doctor's remarks as a cruel trivialisation of a patient's suffering, noting the deep emotional toll of witnessing the system repeat its fatal mistakes.
The opposition has seized upon the incident to launch a blistering attack on the Kerala government's handling of the health sector. Senior Congress leaders, including former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, slammed the administration, stating that government hospitals have become synonymous with gross mismanagement.
KC Venugopal described it as a “colossal failure of the state's healthcare machinery.” K. Muraleedharan mocked the state health department, asking if it was currently on a ventilator?” VS Sivakumar declared the complete collapse of the much-touted 'Kerala Model' of healthcare.
Kerala has announced over forty-five inquiries into such lapses over the last decade alone. In the past, a guide wire was left in a patient's chest at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital in 2023, and in a bizarre case at the Kozhikode Medical College, where a child admitted to remove a sixth finger was subjected to an unrequired tongue surgery.
Government Takes Strict Action:
Kerala government is initiating stringent action regarding the surgical scissor case. Veena George announced that based on the preliminary investigation report, there will be no mercy for those found guilty.
"Instructions have been issued to immediately suspend officials currently in service who were found negligent. A special medical team comprising experts from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam Medical Colleges has been formed. Since the incident occurred years ago, the government has deemed a police investigation essential to identify both retired and serving staff involved," she said.
George spoke directly with the patient’s son, who alleged that they had visited the doctor’s residence multiple times prior to the surgery. The investigation will also look into whether doctors receiving Non-Practice Allowance were illegally seeing patients at their private residences.
Protocol Violations
Alappuzha Medical College authorities dismissed claims that a "scrub nurse" was absent during the procedure. According to WHO standards, no surgery should be performed without a scrub nurse. It is the collective responsibility of both the surgeon and the scrub nurse to count instruments before and after the procedure. Any lapse in this is considered a grave violation of medical protocol.
Harshina rejected the Health Minister’s claims, stating they do not align with reality. She clarified that she refused the Rs 2 lakh compensation offered by the cabinet because it came with a restrictive condition that she should not speak further on the matter.
She noted that the police case was registered due to her direct complaint to the Commissioner, not because of the Minister’s "benevolence." She accused the Health Department of actively trying to sabotage the police investigation.
Harshina pointed out that the government prosecutor failed to appear in Kerala High Court on her behalf, which allowed the accused doctors to obtain a stay on proceedings. Harshina said, "People go to doctors to save their lives, not to lose them. Currently, the Health Department expects patients to suffer in silence even when instruments are left inside them."
