Woman, Her Lover Tied Together, Paraded In Madhya Pradesh Village Over Extramarital Affair; 3 Booked
The videos showed people escorting the duo in the humiliating condition along a village road while onlookers recorded the incident on their mobile phones.
By PTI
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:10 AM IST
Barwani: A woman and her male lover were tied together with ropes and paraded through a village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Monday over their alleged extramarital relationship, police said.
Three relatives of the woman have been booked in connection with the incident. Videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the woman and the man with their hands tied by ropes and also bound to each other as they were forced to walk through the village.
The videos showed a group of people escorting the duo in the humiliating condition along a village road while onlookers recorded the incident on their mobile phones.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Mahesh Sunaiya said that police received information that a woman and a man had been held captive by some persons in a village under Thikri police station limits.
A police team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the duo, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer said. Based on the woman's complaint, police have registered a case against her three relatives under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful confinement, assault, outraging her modesty and other offences, the SDOP said. The three accused are absconding and efforts are on to trace them, he added.