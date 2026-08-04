ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Lover Tied Together, Paraded In Madhya Pradesh Village Over Extramarital Affair; 3 Booked

Barwani: A woman and her male lover were tied together with ropes and paraded through a village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Monday over their alleged extramarital relationship, police said.

Three relatives of the woman have been booked in connection with the incident. Videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the woman and the man with their hands tied by ropes and also bound to each other as they were forced to walk through the village.

The videos showed a group of people escorting the duo in the humiliating condition along a village road while onlookers recorded the incident on their mobile phones.