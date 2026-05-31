Mother, Stepfather Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Toddler In Kerala
Police have arrested the one-and-a-half-year-old child's mother and stepfather over his death due to alleged torture.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A mother and stepfather have been arrested over the alleged murder of a toddler in the Nedumangad area of Kerala, officials said on Sunday.
According to police, they arrested the child's mother, Akhila, and stepfather Ashkar in connection with the brutal death of one-and-a-half-year-old Arshid in Nedumangad.
Ashkar has confessed to the crime of repeated abuse of the child, while his mother has admitted during preliminary interrogation that he used to beat the child constantly. The toddler died on Friday.
The police said that after the child cried while being fed rice, he was severely beaten on the back of his head. "Due to severe thrashing, the boy lost consciousness. A strong blow to the back of the head and damage to internal organs are believed to have caused the death," said the police.
A postmortem report has revealed signs of "extreme cruelty" on the child's body with 51 wounds on various parts, most of which were old scars from previous beatings sustained over several days. As per the report, the child's genitals were also injured due to the torture. Police have also found burn marks on the toddler’s arms, back, and feet, while his bones were also fractured.
Akhila's mother, Reena, who initially took care of the child, had approached the Nedumangad police seeking his custody after realising the child was being treated badly. Reena said that the police left the child with the mother, citing that she had the legal right to custody. The child's grandfather also told the media that the custody was denied to them.
When the child's arm was broken, they (parents) told us that they would provide custody after it was treated," said the grandfather, Sunil. The child's biological father had died by suicide when Akhila was three months pregnant, added Sunil.
A police team led by Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police K Baiju Kumar is investigating the role of the mother in previous instances of abuse, including breaking the child's arm. The police are also examining the involvement of other people in the case.
Speaking to reporters, Kerala Minister Bindhu Krishna described the incident as heartbreaking. "The policy of the state government is zero tolerance against child abuse. We will study how we can protect the children from abuse," she said.
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