ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Stepfather Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Toddler In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A mother and stepfather have been arrested over the alleged murder of a toddler in the Nedumangad area of Kerala, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, they arrested the child's mother, Akhila, and stepfather Ashkar in connection with the brutal death of one-and-a-half-year-old Arshid in Nedumangad.

Ashkar has confessed to the crime of repeated abuse of the child, while his mother has admitted during preliminary interrogation that he used to beat the child constantly. The toddler died on Friday.

The police said that after the child cried while being fed rice, he was severely beaten on the back of his head. "Due to severe thrashing, the boy lost consciousness. A strong blow to the back of the head and damage to internal organs are believed to have caused the death," said the police.

A postmortem report has revealed signs of "extreme cruelty" on the child's body with 51 wounds on various parts, most of which were old scars from previous beatings sustained over several days. As per the report, the child's genitals were also injured due to the torture. Police have also found burn marks on the toddler’s arms, back, and feet, while his bones were also fractured.