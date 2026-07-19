ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held In Bhavnagar For Running Prostitution Racket From Family Spa

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhavnagar: A woman was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket under the guise of a family spa in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shabana Farukhbhai Theem (37), owns 'Ayur Thai Spa' on Waghawadi Road. She was arrested at a rented house in Shivdha Society, opposite Shreeji Party Plot, under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act, police said. Two complaints were lodged against her at the Nilambag police station, based on which a case was registered. On a petition by the police, a city court on Saturday ordered the attachment of her property located in Surbhi Mall, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh. Additionally, her bank accounts have been scrutinised.