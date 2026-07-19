Woman Held In Bhavnagar For Running Prostitution Racket From Family Spa
The property of Shabana Farukhbhai Theem in Surbhi Mall, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh, has been seized, and her bank accounts have been scrutinised.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Bhavnagar: A woman was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket under the guise of a family spa in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Shabana Farukhbhai Theem (37), owns 'Ayur Thai Spa' on Waghawadi Road. She was arrested at a rented house in Shivdha Society, opposite Shreeji Party Plot, under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act, police said. Two complaints were lodged against her at the Nilambag police station, based on which a case was registered.
On a petition by the police, a city court on Saturday ordered the attachment of her property located in Surbhi Mall, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh. Additionally, her bank accounts have been scrutinised.
ASP Ghanshyam Gautam said this was the first case in the state where action is being taken under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). "The accused woman has been sent to jail under PASA. A proposal for the same was submitted by the Bhavnagar DSP to the district magistrate, who has approved it. She has been sent to a jail in Bhuj," he added.
Implemented in 1985, the PESA Act is invoked to maintain peace, law and order, and public safety in society. Under this act, individuals whose activities are deemed a threat to public order and safety can be taken into custody. An individual can be placed under preventive detention even before a formal trial begins. Generally, detention can last from three to 12 months, depending on legal procedures and reviews.
While the authority to invoke PASA lies with the district collector, the detainee has the right to present their case in accordance with the law. The matter is reviewed by an advisory board.
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