ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held For Killing Truck Driver Who Blackmailed Her, Setting Vehicle On Fire In UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A 40-year-old woman was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly killing a truck driver and setting his vehicle on fire in Pilibhit last month, police said. They said the murder was committed over a strained relationship and alleged blackmail.

The body of truck driver Balwinder Singh was recovered in a charred condition inside his burnt truck on July 10 in the Puranpur Kotwali area. Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said the accused, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested near Gomti Gurudwara in Pilibhit.

Kaur, wife of Sukhwinder Singh and who originally hailed from Bilaspur in Rampur district, was residing in Rudrapur, he said. According to police, Amandeep admitted that she had been in a relationship with Balwinder for the last two to three years but wanted to end it. When she tried to part ways, Balwinder allegedly threatened to show her private photographs and videos to her family and circulate them on social media.