Woman Held For Kidnapping Newborn From TN Govt Hospital
The accused confessed to the police that she hails from Salem and had lifted the infant out of desperation, being childless for a long time.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Trichy: A woman was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping a newborn from a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, police said.
It has been learnt that Sukanya of Thuraiyur gave birth to a baby boy on February 11 at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where her cousin, Prema, was attending to her. Meanwhile, Sukanya got acquainted with a woman, identifying herself as Meenakshi, who was undergoing treatment in the same ward. She used to help Sukanya from time to time.
Sukanya told the police that when she informed Meenakshi about the vaccination of her child on Saturday morning, the latter volunteered for it and took the newborn away. Seeing no sign of return, Sukanya grew suspicious and started looking for Meenakshi in the entire hospital. But she couldn't be traced. Upon getting information about it, Sukanya's parents searched for the newborn for a long time, but to no avail.
Following this, they filed a complaint at the government hospital police station, and a thorough search was conducted by the police of the entire hospital premises. Upon checking the CCTV footage of the hospital, they spotted a woman with a newborn getting into an auto. Based on it and the cell phone tower location of Meenakshi, the police arrested her near Thuraiyur and rescued the baby within eight hours of abduction.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that she was from Dhammampatti in Salem and had kidnapped the infant out of desperation after remaining childless for a long time. The police said the newborn is healthy and will soon be handed over to his mother at the hospital.
