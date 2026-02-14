ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held For Kidnapping Newborn From TN Govt Hospital

The maternity ward of he Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Trichy from where the child was lifted. ( ETV Bharat )

Trichy: A woman was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping a newborn from a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, police said.

It has been learnt that Sukanya of Thuraiyur gave birth to a baby boy on February 11 at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where her cousin, Prema, was attending to her. Meanwhile, Sukanya got acquainted with a woman, identifying herself as Meenakshi, who was undergoing treatment in the same ward. She used to help Sukanya from time to time.

Sukanya told the police that when she informed Meenakshi about the vaccination of her child on Saturday morning, the latter volunteered for it and took the newborn away. Seeing no sign of return, Sukanya grew suspicious and started looking for Meenakshi in the entire hospital. But she couldn't be traced. Upon getting information about it, Sukanya's parents searched for the newborn for a long time, but to no avail.