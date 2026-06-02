ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held For Impersonation In Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam

The accused woman was arrested for allegedly appearing in the UP Joint B.Ed Entrance Examination. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: A major impersonation racket was uncovered during the Uttar Pradesh Joint Bachelor of Education (BEd) Entrance Examination at Kalikadham PG College in Sevapuri under the Kapsethi police station area.

On Sunday, May 31, police arrested a woman from Bihar who allegedly appeared for the examination on behalf of another candidate using forged documents and later sent her to jail.

According to a press release issued by Kapsethi police, Tanisha Kumari, a resident of Bihar, had arrived to take the examination in place of Shreya Bharti, an applicant from Kanpur. She allegedly used an edited admit card, Aadhaar card and photograph to fraudulently gain entry into the examination.

The matter came to light when Professor Anikesh Kumar Singh, the centre superintendent at Kalikadham PG College, found the candidate's activities suspicious during the examination. Verification of her documents revealed discrepancies, after which she was brought to the Kapsethi police station for questioning.

Based on a complaint filed by the centre superintendent, a case was registered at Kapsethi police station. Police have taken action against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Act, 2024.