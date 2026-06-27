Woman Held For Alleged Pakistan Links Sent To Judicial Remand In Rajasthan
The accused, Babita Dhakad, was arrested for her alleged links to some terror organizations based in Pakistan.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Jaipur: A court in Jaipur has sent a woman arrested on charges of alleged terror links to judicial custody after the end of her seven-day police custody.
According to sources, the accused, Babita Dhakad, 38, was arrested on June 20 for alleged links to some terror organizations based in Pakistan.
She was produced before Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (No. 11, Jaipur Metropolitan-II) on Saturday following the completion of her police custody. The court sent her to 14 days' judicial remand. Earlier she was arrested by Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad as she was allegedly in contact with a handler from Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan.
It is alleged she was operating as part of a sleeper cell for the terrorist group. According to Anti-Terrorism Squad SP Manish Tripathi, the accused was in touch with a handler from the banned organization via social media.
She was attempting to flee the country when the ATS intercepted her. Investigations have revealed her links to several other organizations as well. Originally from Sawai Madhopur, she was living with her retired father in the Vatika area near Jaipur and got influenced by radical ideology.
According to the ATS, her handlers were providing online training to her. The ATS arrested Babita following a tip-off from Military Intelligence. The interrogation of the woman revealed that she had converted to Islam after reciting 'Kalima' online. She was subsequently named Khadija.
Babita had also searched the internet for information related to suicide attacks, investigators said. Efforts are also underway to identify other individuals involved in this network. According to sources, Babita had been under surveillance and other monitoring methods for the past three to four months.
Following her arrest, she was remanded to police custody till June 27. According to sources, some highly sensitive information and a few Pakistani phone numbers have also been found in her mobile phone.
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