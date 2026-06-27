ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held For Alleged Pakistan Links Sent To Judicial Remand In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A court in Jaipur has sent a woman arrested on charges of alleged terror links to judicial custody after the end of her seven-day police custody.

According to sources, the accused, Babita Dhakad, 38, was arrested on June 20 for alleged links to some terror organizations based in Pakistan.

She was produced before Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (No. 11, Jaipur Metropolitan-II) on Saturday following the completion of her police custody. The court sent her to 14 days' judicial remand. Earlier she was arrested by Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad as she was allegedly in contact with a handler from Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan.

It is alleged she was operating as part of a sleeper cell for the terrorist group. According to Anti-Terrorism Squad SP Manish Tripathi, the accused was in touch with a handler from the banned organization via social media.