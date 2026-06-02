ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held 'Captive' In Room, Toilet For 10 Months By In-Laws In Uttarakhand; Case Registered

Vikasnagr: In an instance of domestic abuse, a woman was allegedly confined by her in-laws in a room and toilet for almost 10 months and had been tortured physically in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, police said.

The accused allegedly treated the woman as if she was an animal and even went to the lengths of plucking her hair forcibly and made her scalp almost bald, the police said. After receiving a complaint letter from the victim’s father, the Selakui police have filed a case against the accused including the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law.

In his complaint, her father, Sanjeev Bahuguna, who hails from village Ganeshpur (Raghunath Colony), Karwari Grant, alleged that from the time Sakshi, his daughter, got married to Rahul Khanduri, she was frequently tormented by her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law.

As an act of utmost cruelty, the accused men and woman kept her caged in the same room and toilet for the last 10 months, the complaint said. While in captivity, Sakshi was beaten mercilessly, verbally abused, and constantly threatened with death as torture was beyond imagination. To add insult to injury, the accused even rippped out her hair, Bahguna alleged.