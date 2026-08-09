ETV Bharat / state

Pune Shocker: Woman Held Captive In Portugal, Swindled Of ₹8 lakh Over Promise Of High Paying Job

A wonan narrates her ordeal in Pune of being held captive in Portugal on the pretext of high paying job. ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: A 28-year-old woman from Pune was allegedly held captive in Portugal and swindled of ₹8 lakh after being lured with the promise of a high paying job.The woman on Sunday has alleged that her passport was confiscated and she was forced to work against her will.

A case has been registered at the Airport Police Station against eight individuals in connection with this matter. The accused include Pratima Bhati, Amitkumar Jha, Azhar Shaikh, and Kapil Mishra, Vamsi, Chaitanya, Himmatsing, and Anilkumar—all based in Portugal.

According to the police, the complainant had come across an advertisement on social media page 'We Migrate' regarding overseas employment and subsequently contacted the accused group of people. The woman was called to an office in Pune and promised a well-paying job in Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark or Poland.

According to the complaint, the accused collected a total of ₹8 lakh from the young woman under the pretext of covering expenses for a job visa, work permit, flight tickets, and other costs and she was subsequently sent to Portugal via Spain.

After reaching Portugal, instead of being given the promised job, the complainant alleged, her passport was confiscated and she was confined to a room for two days.