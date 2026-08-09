Pune Shocker: Woman Held Captive In Portugal, Swindled Of ₹8 lakh Over Promise Of High Paying Job
According to the complainant, when she asked the accused to refund the money, they instead demanded an additional three lakh rupees and threatened her.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Pune: A 28-year-old woman from Pune was allegedly held captive in Portugal and swindled of ₹8 lakh after being lured with the promise of a high paying job.The woman on Sunday has alleged that her passport was confiscated and she was forced to work against her will.
A case has been registered at the Airport Police Station against eight individuals in connection with this matter. The accused include Pratima Bhati, Amitkumar Jha, Azhar Shaikh, and Kapil Mishra, Vamsi, Chaitanya, Himmatsing, and Anilkumar—all based in Portugal.
According to the police, the complainant had come across an advertisement on social media page 'We Migrate' regarding overseas employment and subsequently contacted the accused group of people. The woman was called to an office in Pune and promised a well-paying job in Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark or Poland.
According to the complaint, the accused collected a total of ₹8 lakh from the young woman under the pretext of covering expenses for a job visa, work permit, flight tickets, and other costs and she was subsequently sent to Portugal via Spain.
After reaching Portugal, instead of being given the promised job, the complainant alleged, her passport was confiscated and she was confined to a room for two days.
Subsequently, a demand for money was made in exchange for returning the passport and she informed her husband who paid the amount to retrieve it.
The woman has also alleged that after she had paid the money she was made to work as a cleaner in a shop and arrangements were made for her return to India only after she informed her husband that she had been defrauded.
According to the complainant, upon her return, when she asked the accused to refund the money, they instead demanded an additional three lakh rupees and threatened her.
Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Mane is conducting investigations into the matter.
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