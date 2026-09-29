ETV Bharat / state

Woman Held Captive In Hotel Room And Gangraped In Bihar; One Arrested

One of the accused assaulting the woman in a hotel room in Begusarai in Bihar. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A young woman was allegedly held captive, assaulted and gang-raped in a hotel in Begusarai city of Bihar. The incident, which once again points to the precarious situation of women in the state, came to light when the accused recorded and circulated a video of it on social media. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The incident allegedly took place at a well-known hotel located under the Town police station area in Begusarai, about 130km east of Patna on Sunday (September 27). The police registered an FIR late on Monday evening (September 28) following a complaint by the survivor.

In her written complaint to the police, the survivor said that she had ventured out of her home at around 7:30 am on Sunday to remind women of self-help groups to pay back the loans they had taken.

A neighbour identified as one Vikram Sahni met the victim while she was on the way and cajoled her to sit on his motorcycle. He took her near Alka cinema hall in the city where another youth Rohit Kumar was present. They asked her to accompany them to Hotel Blue Diamond to discuss some issues.

One of the accused assaulting the woman in a hotel room in Begusarai in Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

Once they reached the hotel, they took the woman to a room and held her captive at knifepoint. The accused threatened her with dire consequences, assaulted and raped her. They also filmed their act.

She somehow managed to escape from the hotel, went home, and disclosed her ordeal to family members, who then accompanied her to the police station.

"We have arrested Vikram so far. Raids are going on to nab the second accused Rohit," Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh told ETV Bharat.

The SP said that the survivor arrived at the Town police station in Begusarai late on Monday evening and submitted a written complaint about the incident. She also claimed that the accused raped her, circulated her obscene video on social media and WhatsApp groups, and tried to kill her.