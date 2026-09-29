Woman Held Captive In Hotel Room And Gangraped In Bihar; One Arrested
The police registered an FIR late on Monday evening (September 28) following a complaint by the survivor.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Patna: A young woman was allegedly held captive, assaulted and gang-raped in a hotel in Begusarai city of Bihar. The incident, which once again points to the precarious situation of women in the state, came to light when the accused recorded and circulated a video of it on social media. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.
The incident allegedly took place at a well-known hotel located under the Town police station area in Begusarai, about 130km east of Patna on Sunday (September 27). The police registered an FIR late on Monday evening (September 28) following a complaint by the survivor.
In her written complaint to the police, the survivor said that she had ventured out of her home at around 7:30 am on Sunday to remind women of self-help groups to pay back the loans they had taken.
A neighbour identified as one Vikram Sahni met the victim while she was on the way and cajoled her to sit on his motorcycle. He took her near Alka cinema hall in the city where another youth Rohit Kumar was present. They asked her to accompany them to Hotel Blue Diamond to discuss some issues.
Once they reached the hotel, they took the woman to a room and held her captive at knifepoint. The accused threatened her with dire consequences, assaulted and raped her. They also filmed their act.
She somehow managed to escape from the hotel, went home, and disclosed her ordeal to family members, who then accompanied her to the police station.
"We have arrested Vikram so far. Raids are going on to nab the second accused Rohit," Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh told ETV Bharat.
The SP said that the survivor arrived at the Town police station in Begusarai late on Monday evening and submitted a written complaint about the incident. She also claimed that the accused raped her, circulated her obscene video on social media and WhatsApp groups, and tried to kill her.
"An FIR has been registered in the incident. The place of occurrence (hotel room) has been secured and the FSL (forensic science lab) has been informed to collect evidence. The medical examination of the victim is being conducted at the Begusarai Sadar (district) hospital," Maneesh added.
The FIR number 451/26 has been registered at the Town police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her or compelling her to be naked), 64 (rape), 3(5) (joint liability for a criminal act done in furtherance of a shared common intention), and Information Technology Act, 2000 sections 66 (C), 66 (D), and 67.
The role of the hotel management and staff in the incident is also being investigated. The footage of the CCTV cameras installed there is also being reviewed.
The latest viral video – which comes on the heels of several viral videos of harassment, assault and molestation of girls in different incidents across Bihar – shows the victim punching her inside the hotel room, kicking her, beating her with shoes and slippers. She is screaming out of pain and pleading to let her go.
Bihar leader of Opposition slams government
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav termed the incident "indescribable".
बिहार के बेगूसराय में एक युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म, मारपीट और शोषण कि ऐसी जघन्य घटना हुई है जिसका वर्णन नहीं किया जा सकता।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 29, 2026
सूबे में कानून-व्यवस्था पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो चुकी है। चहुँओर असुरक्षा, अन्याय और अत्याचार का माहौल है क्योंकि बिहार में अब हैवानों, शैतानों और राक्षसों का राज…
"The law and order in the entire state has crumbled. There is an environment of insecurity, injustice, and atrocity all around because there is the rule of beasts, devils, and demons. The morale of the criminals is high because a person of criminal character from a particular caste has been made the chief minister, and the common people are suffering due to it," Tejashwi posted on social media platform X.
Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative Assembly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the atrocities on women in the state.
"He (Modi) is silent despite hearing the screams of these daughters of the state, so that he could again come to Bihar and cry over ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle)," Tejashwi said.
The jungle raj reference was to the poll time speeches of Modi and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in which they reminded the people about the lawlessness that prevailed in the state during the RJD’s rule between 1990 and 2005.
Also Read