Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Auto In Madhya Pradesh, All Babies Die
Mandla's block medical officer said all four babies died shortly after birth as they were premature and underweight.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Mandla: A woman gave birth to quadruplets in an auto-rickshaw while being taken to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, but all four newborns died shortly after birth.
The incident took place in Navgaon in Bichhiya development block on Tuesday.
According to the woman's husband, she suddenly experienced labour pain and they boarded an auto-rickshaw to take her to Bichhiya Community Health Centre. However, she delivered four babies inside the auto-rickshaw.
Immediately after delivery, she was taken to the health centre, but doctors declared all four babies dead after examination. The woman is currently undergoing treatment and doctors are monitoring her health condition.
The woman said, "We left home at 8 am and reached Manegaon. We were proceeding further when everything ended for me. Among the four newborns, three were boys and one girl. They all passed away."
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Anoop Bharti said, "The woman was being brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, but the delivery of the four babies took place en route. The babies died because they were premature and underweight. The woman was given immediate first aid and is currently under care. She is stable."
According to experts, pregnancies involving twins or higher-order multiples carry higher risks during delivery. It is commonly observed that such pregnancies increase the likelihood of premature delivery. Consequently, extreme caution is exercised during the delivery process in such cases.
In this case, too, the delivery was premature, and the risk factor was significant. However, lack of timely medical intervention and delivery inside the auto-rickshaw, further reduced the newborns' chances of survival.
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