ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Auto In Madhya Pradesh, All Babies Die

Mandla: A woman gave birth to quadruplets in an auto-rickshaw while being taken to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, but all four newborns died shortly after birth.

The incident took place in Navgaon in Bichhiya development block on Tuesday.

According to the woman's husband, she suddenly experienced labour pain and they boarded an auto-rickshaw to take her to Bichhiya Community Health Centre. However, she delivered four babies inside the auto-rickshaw.

Immediately after delivery, she was taken to the health centre, but doctors declared all four babies dead after examination. The woman is currently undergoing treatment and doctors are monitoring her health condition.