Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Haryana Roadways Bus In Nuh
The presence of mind shown by the Haryana Roadways bus driver is lauded.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Nuh: A bus ride became the most memorable ride for a family in Haryana. A pregnant woman, who was returning from Rajasthan's Alwar, gave birth to a baby in a Haryana Roadways bus on Friday evening.
The woman suddenly went into intense labor. During the entire period, bus driver Kasam acted responsibly and ensured that the bus, filled with passengers, reached the Community Health Centre (CHC), located in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district of Haryana, in just 20 minutes.
The other women passengers chipped in to assist during the delivery. After initial medical care was administered, both the mother and the newborn were referred to Al-Afia Hospital in Mandikhera at around 1:00 AM for further treatment.
Shoaib Khan—a resident of Ward No. 7 in Ferozepur Jhirka—had taken his pregnant wife, Sumaiya, to Sania Hospital in Alwar on Friday morning for a prenatal check-up.
Following an examination and an ultrasound, the couple was informed that the delivery could be performed after 15 days. The woman was given medicines and advised to return home.
However, while they were returning, shortly after passing Ramgarh, Sumaiya began experiencing severe labor pains. The concerns of her family grew while the bus reached Naugaon.
A worried Shoaib explained the entire situation to the bus conductor, who asked Kasam to divert the bus toward the CHC. However, before the bus arrived at the CHC, Sumaiya gave birth to a baby boy.
Dr. Aditya Yadav, Additional SMO at CHC Ferozepur Jhirka, stated that a woman gave birth on a bus late Friday evening.
A local resident, Advocate Arshad, lauded the efforts of Kasam and the conductor. He demanded that the duo should be rewarded. He further suggested that the Roadways Department should consider covering the educational expenses of the child born on the bus.
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