ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Haryana Roadways Bus In Nuh

The Haryana Roadways bus in which the woman delievered a baby ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: A bus ride became the most memorable ride for a family in Haryana. A pregnant woman, who was returning from Rajasthan's Alwar, gave birth to a baby in a Haryana Roadways bus on Friday evening.

The woman suddenly went into intense labor. During the entire period, bus driver Kasam acted responsibly and ensured that the bus, filled with passengers, reached the Community Health Centre (CHC), located in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district of Haryana, in just 20 minutes.

The other women passengers chipped in to assist during the delivery. After initial medical care was administered, both the mother and the newborn were referred to Al-Afia Hospital in Mandikhera at around 1:00 AM for further treatment. Shoaib Khan—a resident of Ward No. 7 in Ferozepur Jhirka—had taken his pregnant wife, Sumaiya, to Sania Hospital in Alwar on Friday morning for a prenatal check-up. Following an examination and an ultrasound, the couple was informed that the delivery could be performed after 15 days. The woman was given medicines and advised to return home.