ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl At Haridwar Ganga Ghat After Being Turned Away From Hospital

Haridwar: A woman, who was allegedly turned away from a government hospital while in labour, gave birth to a baby girl under the open sky at Subhas Ghat near Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Saturday.

Both the mother and the baby are reported to be in good health. The Health Department has launched an investigation into why the woman was denied admission at the hospital.

It has been learnt that the woman lives with her family on the ghats near Har Ki Pauri. On the evening of November 28, she went to the women's hospital after going into labour. The hospital is operated by NPPL under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The woman has alleged that she was denied admission because neither her husband nor any family member was accompanying her. After being allegedly turned away by the hospital, she reached Subhash Ghat, where she went into severe labour and delivered the baby right on the ghat. No family member was present during the delivery.

Upon information, police arrived at the scene, and bystanders also stepped in to assist the woman. After delivery, the police called an ambulance, and the woman was subsequently admitted to the NPPL-run hospital. Both the mother and the baby are currently in good health, doctors said.