ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth Aboard Train, Railway Medical Team Assists At Kota Junction

Kota: A 24-year-old woman travelling from Valsad in Surat to Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday gave birth on board a train while it was passing through the Kota Railway Division. Upon receiving information about the incident, railway authorities immediately arranged medical assistance.

Nursing staff also reached the spot and attended to the woman after the train arrived at Kota Junction. The woman had delivered the baby before the train reached Kota.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Railway Division, Saurabh Jain, said the incident occurred on the morning of June 9 aboard the Valsad-Subedarganj Express.

The woman, Soni Devi, boarded the train with her family at Valsad on June 8 for a journey to Fatehpur Sikri. The pregnant woman went into labour during the trip, and the fellow passengers informed the railway staff after she began experiencing pains. The information reached the railway's Commercial Control Room around 2:50 am.