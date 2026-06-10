Woman Gives Birth Aboard Train, Railway Medical Team Assists At Kota Junction
Railway authorities rushed a medical team to Kota Junction after a pregnant passenger delivered a baby onboard a moving train.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Kota: A 24-year-old woman travelling from Valsad in Surat to Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday gave birth on board a train while it was passing through the Kota Railway Division. Upon receiving information about the incident, railway authorities immediately arranged medical assistance.
Nursing staff also reached the spot and attended to the woman after the train arrived at Kota Junction. The woman had delivered the baby before the train reached Kota.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Railway Division, Saurabh Jain, said the incident occurred on the morning of June 9 aboard the Valsad-Subedarganj Express.
The woman, Soni Devi, boarded the train with her family at Valsad on June 8 for a journey to Fatehpur Sikri. The pregnant woman went into labour during the trip, and the fellow passengers informed the railway staff after she began experiencing pains. The information reached the railway's Commercial Control Room around 2:50 am.
Medical Team Rushed To Assist
As soon as the alert was received, railway authorities sprang into action. A medical team was placed on standby and called to Kota Junction before the train's arrival. The team reached the station within 25 minutes. It included Senior Medical Officer Dr Sana Jameel, Staff Dresser Akila Bano and other personnel.
By the time the medical team boarded the train at Kota Junction, Soni Devi had already delivered the baby. The team cut the umbilical cord, performed antiseptic cleaning and completed sterile clamping procedures. Doctors then examined both the mother and the newborn and found them to be healthy.
Doctors advised the woman and her family to shift to a nearby hospital for further observation. However, the family declined and continued their journey. Medical staff provided essential medicines for the newborn before the train departed. Jain said railway officials ensured all necessary assistance and handled the situation efficiently.
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