ETV Bharat / state

Woman Delivers Baby On Way To Hospital, Chamoli Villagers Launch 'Shramdaan' To Build 3-km Road Stalled For Two Decades

Chamoli: Angered by the delay in making the road accessible for more than two decades now, people from several villages of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district have resorted to voluntary shramdaan to dig up the road for motor vehicles themselves, following a case where a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her child on the footpath owing to a lack of road connectivity.

Over 50 villagers from Moli, Ganoli, Raventha, and other villages from the Karnaprayag development block picked up their spades on Thursday and began digging up the road and promised to build the remaining stretch through their efforts alone.

The reason behind the construction of the road in response to the people’s movement is a case that took place last Sunday wherein a 24-year-old lady from Moli Tok under the Ganoli Gram Panchayat went into labour pains. As there were no hospitals or means of transport available in the area, the lady gave birth to a baby girl while walking three kilometres to reach the main road.

According to the villagers, the survey for construction of a seven-kilometre road between Kanchula, Gain and Sanjakatta to connect Donthla, Ganoli, Raventha, Moli, Roljuwadi, Gain and Sanjakatta villages took place in 2006. After getting approval through the Forest Act in 2018, a road of about 2.5 kilometres between Kanchula and Ganoli was constructed. But a road stretch of over three kilometres between Ganoli, Moli and Gain villages remains unfinished owing to lack of financial sanction.

Village head of Ganoli, Kusum Pundir, together with residents of that village, Avtar Singh and Rajendra Singh, said that despite repeated representations to the government authorities and also after a discussion with the local MLA in October last year, they only got assurances while the pregnant women, aged people and seriously sick people had to suffer. The villagers said they have stopped visiting government offices and will keep doing shramdaan till the road up to their villages is completed.