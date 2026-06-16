Woman Gives Birth Among Rocks While Being Taken To Ambulance In Gujarat Village Cut Off By Railway Line
The village does not have a road connectivity and a railway line also blocks the access to the village.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Dahod: A pregnant woman in Gujarat's Dahod district was forced to deliver her baby among rocks on the roadside after an ambulance could not reach her village. The village does not have road connectivity, and a railway line also blocks access to the village.
Savitraben Rawat, a resident of Bajipura Faliya of Kundha village in Limkheda taluka, went into labour late at night. Her family informed local ASHA worker Meenaben Rawat, who immediately contacted the 108-emergency ambulance service.
However, the ambulance was unable to reach the woman's home because a railway line separates the settlement from the nearest accessible road. As family members and health workers were carrying the pregnant woman to the ambulance parked on the other side of the railway track, her labour pains intensified and she went into delivery on the way.
With the help of the ASHA worker and ambulance staff, the woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy amid a rocky terrain. Both mother and child were later shifted to the Community Health Centre in Limkheda and are reported to be in good health.
The incident has once again highlighted the issue of lack of basic infrastructure in Bajipura Faliya, which falls within the constituency represented by Member of Parliament Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and MLA Shailesh Bhabhor.
According to residents, emergency vehicles, including ambulances, are unable to reach their homes due to the village's location between the Hadf River and a railway line. Villagers are often forced to cross the railway track on foot, even during medical emergencies.
Savitraben's father-in-law, Maganbhai, said the family alerted the ASHA worker as soon as labour pains began. "Our settlement is located between the Hadf River and the railway track. There is no proper road connecting us to the main route. To reach Limkheda by road, one has to take a detour of nearly nine kilometres," he said.
Residents say that this is not the first such incident. ASHA worker Meenaben Rawat said the area is vulnerable because of its geographical isolation. "On one side there is a railway line and on the other side a river. Many women end up delivering before they can reach medical facilities. At around 4 a.m., we were taking Savitraben to the ambulance when she delivered on the road before reaching it. With the help of the ambulance staff, the delivery was completed safely, and both mother and child were later taken to hospital," she said.
Villagers have demanded that authorities construct a drainage crossing and an all-weather road to connect the settlement to nearby healthcare facilities. They said that with several women currently pregnant in the area, access could become even more difficult during the monsoon season.
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