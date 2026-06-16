ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth Among Rocks While Being Taken To Ambulance In Gujarat Village Cut Off By Railway Line

Dahod: A pregnant woman in Gujarat's Dahod district was forced to deliver her baby among rocks on the roadside after an ambulance could not reach her village. The village does not have road connectivity, and a railway line also blocks access to the village.

Savitraben Rawat, a resident of Bajipura Faliya of Kundha village in Limkheda taluka, went into labour late at night. Her family informed local ASHA worker Meenaben Rawat, who immediately contacted the 108-emergency ambulance service.

However, the ambulance was unable to reach the woman's home because a railway line separates the settlement from the nearest accessible road. As family members and health workers were carrying the pregnant woman to the ambulance parked on the other side of the railway track, her labour pains intensified and she went into delivery on the way.

With the help of the ASHA worker and ambulance staff, the woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy amid a rocky terrain. Both mother and child were later shifted to the Community Health Centre in Limkheda and are reported to be in good health.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of lack of basic infrastructure in Bajipura Faliya, which falls within the constituency represented by Member of Parliament Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and MLA Shailesh Bhabhor.