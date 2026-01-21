‘Looteri Dulhan’: Woman Gets Two-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Marrying Five Times For Property
Madhya Pradesh Court termed repeated marriages without divorce as a planned crime; the woman was fined and sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Bhopal: A court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced a woman to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 for marrying five times without obtaining a divorce.
District and Sessions Judge Megha Agrawal passed the order on Tuesday in a case of Shahjahanabad police station, where a case was registered following a complaint by a victimised husband.
The complainant stated that the woman, named Haseena, married him with an ulterior motive, as she had already married four times in the past and didn’t reveal it.
During the court proceedings, it was also revealed that she targeted poor and lonely men. She would then attempt to seize his property by mentally and physically torturing her husband.
In a strong-worded verdict, the Court termed it a “pre-planned crime” and found that evidence presented before it also revealed that ‘Looteri Dulhan’ (robber bride) was not alone in the fraud, as her daughters and sons-in-law were also part of the network.
“Marrying four times without a divorce is a blatant violation of the law. It was proven in court that Haseena did not divorce her first husband and continued to marry four more times. This act falls under the category of a serious crime under Indian law. The court considered it not only marital fraud but also a well-planned criminal act," the court said.
The court convicted her of Dulhan under Section 82B and Section 495 of the IPC and stated that repeatedly marrying without a divorce is “illegal” and breaks trust in society.
