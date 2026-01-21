ETV Bharat / state

‘Looteri Dulhan’: Woman Gets Two-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Marrying Five Times For Property

Haseena, who was sentenced to two-year rigorous imprisonment for marrying five times for property ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: A court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced a woman to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 for marrying five times without obtaining a divorce.

District and Sessions Judge Megha Agrawal passed the order on Tuesday in a case of Shahjahanabad police station, where a case was registered following a complaint by a victimised husband.

The complainant stated that the woman, named Haseena, married him with an ulterior motive, as she had already married four times in the past and didn’t reveal it.

During the court proceedings, it was also revealed that she targeted poor and lonely men. She would then attempt to seize his property by mentally and physically torturing her husband.