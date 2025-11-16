Woman Gives Birth In Hospital Toilet, Baby Rescued At Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur
Rampati Bai had been to the toilet and did not realise she had delivered. The baby was retrieved from a pipe leading to septic tank.
Ambikapur: A woman gave birth in the toilet of Rajmata Shrimati Devendra Kumari Singhdev Government Medical College and Hospital.
Hospital sources said, Rampati Bai of Pratappur in Surajpur district, did not realise she had delivered the baby and returned to the ward where she was admitted and went to sleep. But half-an-hour later, she felt that her stomach was empty and informed the nurses.
The hospital staff along with cleaners rushed to the toilet and took out the baby from the pipe connecting the toilet seat to the sewer. The baby is currently on a ventilator at the medical college.
Hospital staff said, Rampati experiences labour pain on November 13 following which she was rushed to Pratappur Community Health Centre from where she was rushed to the medical college for treatment. The woman was then admitted to the AMC-2 ward of the hospital.
"The baby is premature. Sometimes, such deliveries occur due to pressure on a pregnant woman's foetus. The mother is out of danger, while the baby's condition is critical. The baby is on a ventilator and is being monitored by doctors," said Dr JK Relwani, Assistant Superintendent and Pediatrician.
Cleaning supervisor Ashish Sahu said he received the news of the woman giving birth in the bathroom. He then arrived at the scene with his sanitation workers, Hari, Rakesh, Vinay, and Rajesh, and began safely dismantling the septic tank. After about half-an-hour, the septic tank was dismantled. During this time, the baby remained trapped in a pipe built into the tank.
"The sanitation workers safely removed the baby, cleaned him, and handed him over to doctors. The baby remained trapped in the septic tank for about an hour. During the entire incident, the baby was breathing," he said.
