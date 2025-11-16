ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth In Hospital Toilet, Baby Rescued At Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

Ambikapur: A woman gave birth in the toilet of Rajmata Shrimati Devendra Kumari Singhdev Government Medical College and Hospital.

Hospital sources said, Rampati Bai of Pratappur in Surajpur district, did not realise she had delivered the baby and returned to the ward where she was admitted and went to sleep. But half-an-hour later, she felt that her stomach was empty and informed the nurses.

The hospital staff along with cleaners rushed to the toilet and took out the baby from the pipe connecting the toilet seat to the sewer. The baby is currently on a ventilator at the medical college.

Hospital staff said, Rampati experiences labour pain on November 13 following which she was rushed to Pratappur Community Health Centre from where she was rushed to the medical college for treatment. The woman was then admitted to the AMC-2 ward of the hospital.