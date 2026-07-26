ETV Bharat / state

Woman 'Gang Raped' In Uttarakhand; Search On For Trio

Rudrapur: A young woman employed in the SIDCUL industrial area under Rudrapur police station in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar has accused three men of kidnapping and gang-raping her. Based on her complaint, a case was registered on Monday, police said.

Police said the matter is being investigated from every angle and special teams are conducting raids at the suspected hideouts of the accused to nab them.

The victim mentioned in her complaint that she went to Bhurarani Road on Saturday night with a female friend and two male acquaintances when three bike-borne men suddenly stopped them. The trio forcibly took all of them on their motorcycle to Gadarpur. All four were terrified during the incident, as the accused continuously threatened them.

Seizing an opportunity along the way, two friends of the victim managed to jump off the motorcycle and escape, while she and another youth remained with the accused. Upon reaching Gadarpur, her male companion was dropped off and she was taken to a secluded area where the trio took turns raping her, the complaint states.