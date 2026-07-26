Woman 'Gang Raped' In Uttarakhand; Search On For Trio
The incident took place on Saturday night, when the victim went to Bhurarani Road with three friends. Special police teams have been formed for raids.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Rudrapur: A young woman employed in the SIDCUL industrial area under Rudrapur police station in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar has accused three men of kidnapping and gang-raping her. Based on her complaint, a case was registered on Monday, police said.
Police said the matter is being investigated from every angle and special teams are conducting raids at the suspected hideouts of the accused to nab them.
The victim mentioned in her complaint that she went to Bhurarani Road on Saturday night with a female friend and two male acquaintances when three bike-borne men suddenly stopped them. The trio forcibly took all of them on their motorcycle to Gadarpur. All four were terrified during the incident, as the accused continuously threatened them.
Seizing an opportunity along the way, two friends of the victim managed to jump off the motorcycle and escape, while she and another youth remained with the accused. Upon reaching Gadarpur, her male companion was dropped off and she was taken to a secluded area where the trio took turns raping her, the complaint states.
After holding her captive all night, the accused abandoned her near the Metropolis underpass on Sunday morning. The victim somehow managed to inform her acquaintances and the police about the incident, who rescued her and arranged for a medical examination. Her statement has been recorded.
Rudrapur city CO Vibhav Saini said CCTV footage of the crime scene, the routes likely taken by the accused, and the surrounding areas is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation. The victim has alleged that three men gang-raped her.
"Simultaneously, the sequence of events is being pieced together based on the questioning of the victim and other individuals. The accused have been identified, and continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend them," he added.
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