Blot On Khaki: Woman 'Gang Raped' By Police SI, Constable, Two CRPF Personnel In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha; Accused Arrested
Amroha's Additional SP Akhilesh Bhadauria stated that the accused have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
Amroha: In an incident which has caused a stir within the police department, a police Sub-Inspector and a Constable, along with two CRPF personnel have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman at a farmhouse in Hasanpur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh.
The action was initiated against the accused after the survivor lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was gang raped by these four men late on Tuesday night.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that two CRPF personnel brought her from Meerut to Hasanpur. In the Hasanpur Kotwali area, the duo, along with the SI and Constable known to them, kept her with them under the pretext of taking her to a religious site and allegedly gang raped her.
Taking the matter seriously, police registered a case and arrested the accused.
Those arrested have been identified as Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar and Constable Pramod (both posted at Hasanpur Kotwali police station). The identity of the two CRPF personnel is still not revealed.
While the incident has raised serious questions regarding policing and security arrangements, officials said the allegations will be confirmed only through the investigation and judicial process.
Amroha's Additional SP Akhilesh Bhadauria stated that the accused have been arrested and an investigation has begun. "A detailed probe is underway to clarify the specific roles played by each individual in the sequence of events, from bringing the woman from Meerut to Hasanpur to the alleged crime itself. Currently, all four accused are in police custody," the official added.
#WATCH | Amroha, UP | Amroha SP Lakhan Singh Yadav i says, "Late at night on September 22–23, 2026, the Hasanpur police received information from a woman stating that she was being subjected to a forced sexual act at a farmhouse. Upon receiving this information, the police… pic.twitter.com/2pkOs2k0NS— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026
Amroha SP Lakhan Singh Yadav said, "Late at night on September 22-23, 2026, the Hasanpur police received information from a woman that she has been subjected to a forced sexual act at a farmhouse...A case was registered. All the accused have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated. Legal action will be taken against each individual based on the specific role revealed during the investigation. They will be produced before the court."
Also Read: