ETV Bharat / state

Blot On Khaki: Woman 'Gang Raped' By Police SI, Constable, Two CRPF Personnel In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha; Accused Arrested

Amroha: In an incident which has caused a stir within the police department, a police Sub-Inspector and a Constable, along with two CRPF personnel have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman at a farmhouse in Hasanpur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh.

The action was initiated against the accused after the survivor lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was gang raped by these four men late on Tuesday night.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that two CRPF personnel brought her from Meerut to Hasanpur. In the Hasanpur Kotwali area, the duo, along with the SI and Constable known to them, kept her with them under the pretext of taking her to a religious site and allegedly gang raped her.

Taking the matter seriously, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar and Constable Pramod (both posted at Hasanpur Kotwali police station). The identity of the two CRPF personnel is still not revealed.